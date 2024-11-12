MotoGP News: Ducati Test Rider Replaces Andrea Iannone At The Solidarity Grand Prix
The VR46 MotoGP team has revealed that Andrea Iannone, who replaced an injured Fabio Di Giannantonio at the Grand Prix of Malaysia, will not be racing at the Solidarity Grand Prix. Instead, Ducati test rider Michele Pirro will pilot the GP23 MotoGP bike in the season finale.
Di Giannantonio retired for the season after the Thai Grand Prix to undergo surgery on his left shoulder, which he dislocated in August at the Austrian GP. As a result, team owner and MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi selected Iannone for the Malaysian GP, marking the World Superbike Championship rider's first premier class appearance since 2019.
Since serving a four-year doping ban in 2019, Iannone has been racing in the WorldSBK's GoEleven Ducati. The Italian rider revealed he didn't push the bike to its limit in Malaysia and thus finished 17th. He suffered from upper body pain after the race due to a considerable time away from MotoGP.
The race at Barcelona will be Pirro’s first 2024 outing, as Ducati sees Di Giannantonio's absence as an opportunity to provide its test rider with valuable race experience before the post-Solidarity GP test. Concession rules have prevented Pirro from making wildcard appearances this year, making this event particularly significant for Ducati’s testing plans. However, competing in the Solidarity GP will extend Pirro's streak of racing in at least one MotoGP event every season since his only full-time campaign back in 2012.
Speaking on the opportunity to participate in the Solidarity GP this year, which was moved from Valencia due to severe floods, Pirro said:
“First of all, thanks to the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team and Ducati for this great opportunity to close the season on a MotoGP.
“It is always nice to race in this category and then also with Valentino's colours, whom I thank together with Uccio [Salucci] and Pablo [Nieto].
“I send a big hug to Fabio, he was doing really well but not being 100% physically fit on this engine size is complicated and next year he really has a great opportunity with the GP25.
“It will be interesting for me to race on the GP23, I will be able to see where we have made some steps forward.
“I have no expectations for the race, but I am happy to race, also for all the people affected by the floods in Valencia, and I hope to honour the team and the working group. See you on the track.”