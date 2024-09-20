MotoGP News: Francesco Bagnaia Pays Emotional Tribute to Luca Salvadori
MotoGP reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia has paid an emotional tribute to his late friend and fellow racer Luca Salvadori, who recently passed away in a tragic road racing accident. The tribute took place ahead of the Emilia Romagna MotoGP round, with Bagnaia and his Ducati factory team-mate Enea Bastianini commemorating Salvadori's life and passion for motorsport.
Francesco Bagnaia and Luca Salvadori shared a deep bond rooted in their mutual love for racing. Salvadori, who was 32 years old, had previously competed in MotoE and was known throughout the motorsport community for his positive spirit and dedication. Discussing their friendship, Bagnaia commented:
“We lost a very great person, a friend.
“We used to speak a lot and had some dinners together. He was a very kind guy. I think everybody loved him because he was very fun and had a true passion for motorsport.
“This passion was pushing him to try to do every possibility in our sport. And he was always taking us with him on his [social media] videos, where his passion and the way he was speaking with us was fantastic.
"He was a very positive guy, and when you meet a positive guy like him, it’s a person you need to have by your side, because they give you a lot of happy vibes.
“We will miss him a lot and I will try to keep in my mind everything he was doing for us, for me. Because the energy he was sharing with everybody was fantastic.
"It will not be easy to make a tribute for him because it's a huge loss and [nothing] can compensate [for that].
“But I will try and I want to keep him with me always.”
Salvadori's team, Broncos Racing, made the heartbreaking announcement last week confirming the rider's tragic passing.
"With infinite pain we announce the loss of our Luca Salvadori. [Translated by Google]
"Following an accident on the Frohburg road circuit, the multiple traumas suffered did not allow him to resist and he left us.
"We express our deepest condolences and unite around the family."
In a separate post, the team wrote:
"And we'll still be looking at the horizon waiting to see you come out of the next curve. Bye Luca."
The Emilia Romagna MotoGP weekend is currently underway (20 - 22 September) before the riders head to Indonesia on 27 - 29 September and Japan on 4 - 6 October.