MotoGP News: Season Finale Tickets Go On Sale For Barcelona 2024 In Aid Of Valencia
Tickets for MotoGP’s new season finale in Barcelona are now on sale, with a limited number available. All proceeds will be donated to the victims of the devastating floods in Valencia. The event, named the 'Motul Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona 2024', will be held at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, officially replacing Valencia’s Circuit Ricardo Tormo after severe flooding caused widespread destruction.
With no confirmed venue for the final race, MotoGP chose the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya to host the season finale, where Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia will battle for the championship. The decision was driven by logistical benefits, as the circuit's proximity to Valencia reduces disruption. It also ensures accessibility for fans who had originally planned to attend the Valencia race.
According to Autosport, a total of 18,992 tickets are available for sale across nine different locations. If fully sold, these tickets could generate approximately 1.5 million euros in revenue. Ticket prices start at 55.30 euros, with the highest prices reaching 108.50 euros for the ‘Excellence’ grandstands, as stated by the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. The "attractive pricing" is meant to encourage more people to donate by buying the tickets. A statement from the circuit read:
"The event, whose profits will go to those affected by DANA, presents a great diversity of tickets with attractive prices to promote solidarity.
"The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya has already put tickets on sale for the Gran Premio Solidario Motul de Barcelona, which will take place from 15 to 17 November at the Catalan facilities. Tickets can be purchased on the Circuit's official website and are at very attractive prices to encourage solidarity and donations.”
However, it is to be noted that fans who bought the tickets for the Valencia event in advance won't be able to use them in Barcelona. Instead, they have the option of requesting a refund or transferring the ticket for the 2025 event after the 11th of November.
Among the MotoGP riders who supported holding the final race in Barcelona, Aprilia Racing's Aleix Espargaró, who is retiring after this season, was the most enthusiastic. He claimed that it would be particularly special to conclude both the season and his career at his home circuit in Barcelona. He told the media:
“I’m a little bit worried because the last time I was there it was an amazing weekend.
“I couldn’t dream for a better weekend.
“Anyway, I’m positive, hopefully it’s going to be a good one, it’s not going to be that hot which is where the Aprilia suffers the most. So, for sure I will have better feelings.
“I would like to do a good race and for sure it will be very special because on my last race with Aprilia I will be able to be at home with my family and my friends very close, so this is the only small positive thing.”