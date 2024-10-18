MotoGP Rumor: Banned Rider To Replace Fabio di Giannantonio This Year
Former MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone, who was handed a four-year ban in 2019 for a doping violation, is set to make a remarkable comeback to the sport. Reports suggest he is poised to replace VR46 rider, Fabio di Giannantonio.
Iannone entered the World Superbike Championship this year and earned a contract extension for the 2025 season. However, according to GPOne, he could be in line for a temporary comeback as Giannantonio's replacement this season.
Giannantonio is scheduled to undergo shoulder surgery, which will cut his season short after the Thailand MotoGP, preventing him from competing in the final two rounds in Malaysia and Valencia. Consequently, Iannone will step in for him at Sepang, following an agreement with Ducati’s general manager, Gigi Dall’Igna. For the Valencia round, Ducati test rider Michele Pirro will assume the substitute role. Valentino Rossi's VR46 said briefly on Iannone's return: "To be confirmed. Not decided yet."
The opportunity as a reserve rider could be a great chance for Iannone to prove his place in the premier class after a long gap, though he recently secured a contract extension with WorldSBK's GoEleven Ducati team. He is currently placed seventh in the championship. Speaking to the media on his new contract, Iannone said:
“I am happy to continue this journey with the Pata GoEleven Team riding the Ducati Panigale V4 R.
“The first year in the WorldSBK Championship was full of surprises and satisfactions, we will continue to work together to constantly improve and reach new goals.
“I thank Gigi Dall’Igna, Claudio Domenicali, Paolo Ciabatti, Marco Zambenedetti, Mauro Grassilli and the whole Pata GoEleven Team for the renewed trust. A special thanks also to Remo Gobbi and the WorldSBK family.”
Gianni Ramello, GoEleven’s team owner added:
“Keeping continuity to the project with Andrea Iannone, it means a lot to all our team, I was particularly keen on it because I am convinced that, with the experience gained in 2024, we could have a lot of data in each race and start with a solid base.
“We are following up on a choice made at the end of 2023, a choice outside the box, but which still proved to be a winning one, giving us great satisfaction and podiums.
“I also want to welcome Pata, who chose to believe in GoEleven and Andrea’s project, allowing us to make a further step forward, joining the support of all our partners and sponsors.
“A specific mention for Andrea, a rider and man with whom a special relationship was born, different from many others, I didn’t know him but after a few races he entered my heart, not only for the talent he showed, but also as a person.
“Knowing that we will go on together in 2025, it fills me with great enthusiasm, and we are ready to fight for the important positions in 2025!”