Trackhouse Racing Reveals Plans For Winter Testing Livery And MotoGP Sponsorship Struggles
Trackhouse Racing team manager Davide Brivio admitted that the striking livery the team unveiled on Tuesday features the team's "corporate color," and that another livery will be unveiled for the winter test.
Trackhouse changed its livery mid-season last year, but Brivio suggests he doesn't plan to replicate that in 2025 unless it secures several sponsors, an aspect the outfit has been struggling with.
The American team unveiled its new livery at its Charlotte base in North Carolina and highlighted its partnership with Gulf Oil. However, with the increasing chance of more sponsors coming on board, the team is open to the idea of changing the livery in the future.
Brivio explained the team's plan for its livery this season and confirmed a new livery for a winter test. He said:
“First of all, you will see another livery for the winter test.
“The livery we introduced yesterday was a kind of Trackhouse corporate colour. You saw the bike and the [NASCAR team] car with a similar livery.
“So, these are our colours. We have prepared one livery for the winter test. And then we are in discussions with potential partners for the future.
“So, if things will go well, we might welcome some partners. And so, as a consequence as that we will have to review our livery again.
“Last year, for instance, we changed the livery in the middle of the season.
“We don’t have a plan for that in 2025, but we try to be creative and I expect you will see some different liveries through the year.”
The team boss learned in Trackhouse's debut season last year that it is difficult to secure sponsors in MotoGP. Fortunately, the team is in discussions with parties as it gets familiar with the commercial process in a new sport. Brivio added:
“It’s not easy [to get sponsorship in MotoGP].
“If you see, there’s a few big brands in MotoGP. We, as Trackhouse, we are new in this activity.
“Last year we started and we created the kind of commercial department. Now we have the commercial department, who is normally working for NASCAR, is now working on MotoGP.
“We are also working to see if there are brands in NASCAR that are interested to go globally worldwide, so for this MotoGP can be a good platform.
“But for us, it’s taking time. This was a learning year from this point of view, from commercial point of view.
“It’s a different world, NASCAR and MotoGP. So, we needed also to understand what are the possibilities in MotoGP.
“We are a little bit in delay. Normally what’s happening, when you are in MotoGP activities, you close sponsorship maybe in August or September of the year before.
“Then you prepare everything. For us, August, September was only six months from when we started.
“We’ve started negotiations, there have been some discussions, there are some possibilities.
“But until you sign a contract you never know. It’s difficult, but we have some discussions open.
“Basically, we weren’t able to close anything in September, October, November.
“So, now we presented this corporate livery and we are ready to change it at any time this season.
“Our commercial department had a few months to work and now there is a work in progress.”
He also pointed out that while the team remains under the shadow of the Trackhouse Entertainment Group for now, “the target is that the project has to become [financially] independent in the future”.