F2: PREMA Racing Confirms Oliver Bearman Replacement For Azerbaijan
F3 driver Gabriele Minì will make his FIA Formula 2 Championship debut at the upcoming Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, replacing Ferrari junior driver Oliver Bearman. Bearman, who will race for the Haas F1 team next year, will be performing reserve driver duties for the team's Kevin Magnussen.
Bearman showcased remarkable performance during his Formula 1 debut at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix earlier this year, where he served as a reserve driver for Ferrari's Carlos Sainz. The British driver finished seventh, which helped him secure a full-time seat with the Haas for 2025.
For the round at Baku, Bearman will replace Magnussen, who is serving a race ban after accumulating 12 penalty points over the past year. This resulted from a collision with Pierre Gasly during the Italian Grand Prix, exceeding the penalty-point limit and leading to an automatic suspension.
Minì, who replaces Bearman, first joined PREMA in 2020 and experienced a racing debut in a winning car in the Italian Formula 4 Championship. After that, he moved up to the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine and to the FIA Formula 3 Championship.
After joining the Alpine Academy in 2023, the 19-year-old driver returned to PREMA for the Macau Grand Prix that same year. He is now competing full-time with the team for the 2024 FIA Formula 3 season. Speaking about the change in the driver lineup for this weekend, PREMA team principal Rene Rosin said in a statement:
“We cannot wait to see Gabriele make his FIA Formula 2 debut. It’s very rewarding to see him graduate to the top junior single-seater series after making his very first steps with our team back in 2020.
"It will be a useful opportunity for both him and the team. On the other hand, we want to wish Ollie the best in his second Formula 1 start and we look forward to having him back for the final part of the year.”
Looking forward to his F2 debut, which would help prepare him for a full season next year, Minì said:
“Very happy to be joining PREMA Racing for the FIA Formula 2 event at Baku. We had a strong season in 2024, and we have been fighting for the title until the last corner.
"Formula 2 is the main option for 2025 so it’s also very important to join early at Baku. It’s a good opportunity for me to learn with the new car and series.”