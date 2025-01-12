Former F1 Driver Secures New IndyCar Role With Prema Team
Former Formula 1 driver Romain Grosjean is transitioning from being a full-time IndyCar racer to becoming the reserve driver of the freshly-formed Prema IndyCar team.
Romain Grosjean began his Formula 1 career in 2009 with Renault. His journey was punctuated by a horrific and fiery crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix in 2020 when he was driving for Haas.
Post-Formula 1, Grosjean switched to IndyCar racing in 2021, initially driving part-time with Dale Coyne Racing and moving on to Andretti Autosport for a couple of seasons, followed by Juncos Hollinger Racing in 2024.
The French driver shared the news to social media, posting a team photo alongside Robert Shwartzman and Callum Ilott.
Prema recently unveiled their IndyCar program at an event held at the GM Charlotte Technical Center in Charlotte. This debut showcased their new drivers, Robert Shwartzman and Callum Ilott, who will be driving the #83 and #90 cars, respectively.
In terms of leadership, Guillaume Capietto steps in as the technical director, heading the technical and engineering departments and infusing his vast experience into the workings of the team. Prema's influence in junior formula racing promises to bleed into their IndyCar efforts under Capietto's guidance.
CEO Piers Phillips shared:
“For Ryan, it’s full circle. He started his single seater career with PREMA, and now he’s back with us.
“Ryan’s joined us in a sporting advisory role, and we’re very, very fortunate to have him. Ryan’s going to help myself, help Rene, help the drivers be that face and [give them] words of wisdom. Also work with the engineering team to make sure we achieve everything we can in the shortest possible time.
“And obviously having Romain, he’s our reserve driver. We are incredibly privileged to have him in the team as well. Really looking forward to some successful times ahead.”
Rene Rosin, one of the team owners, also commented:
"While we are proud to have joined a new world for us in INDYCAR, we are delighted to have shared our vision with many new people.
"Our history and heritage have defined what we are today and still define the goals we are looking to achieve. We were looking forward to communicating that and we hope everyone enjoyed getting to know more about us as much as we did so far in our first INDYCAR experience."
2025 IndyCar Calendar Schedule
March 2 - St. Petersburg
March 23 - The Thermal Club
April 13 - Long Beach
May 4 - Barber Motorsports Park
May 10 - Indianapolis Motor Speedway
May 25 - Indianapolis 500
June 1 - Detroit
June 15 - World Wide Technology Raceway
June 22 - Road America
July 6 - Mid-Ohio
July 12 - Iowa Speedway
July 13 - Iowa Speedway
July 20 - Toronto
July 27 - Laguna Seca
August 10 - Portland International Raceway
August 24 - Milwaukee Mile
August 31 - Nashville Superspeedway