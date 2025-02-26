Zak Brown Reveals 'Strong Changes' at Arrow McLaren Ahead of IndyCar Season
Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing, is eagerly looking forward to the upcoming IndyCar season, as he reveals his excitement over substantial changes at Arrow McLaren. He shared his thoughts in a letter to fans.
Since teaming up in 2019, the partnership between McLaren Racing and Arrow Electronics, transforming from Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, has seen Arrow McLaren become a growing force in IndyCar. With McLaren Racing's complete acquisition of the team now finalized, the commitment to strengthening its motorsport presence in North America is clear.
The new season, starting with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 2, will have its races exclusively aired by FOX, running through to the season finale at Nashville Superspeedway on August 31.
"I couldn’t be more excited to tune into FOX’s broadcast this weekend," Brown said. "In the list of things that we can do to improve INDYCAR, number one was finding the right broadcast partner, and to have FOX on board is fantastic. Eric Shanks has a personal commitment to and passion for INDYCAR, and I think that will come through in the broadcast quality."
Reflecting upon the partnership with FOX, Brown notes its value not merely in terms of visibility but also in production quality as FOX takes charge this year. This partnership, aimed at reaching broader audiences in a huge push this season from the company, seems promising with FOX bringing a number of promotional strategies, including ads featuring drivers like the 25-year-old Pato O’Ward, which debuted during Super Bowl LIX.
"Those commercials epitomize what the series needs to embrace across the board – edgy, fresh, fun and out-of-the-box thinking and action.
"I’m impressed with what FOX is doing straight out of the gate, and from the conversations I’ve had with Eric and other FOX leadership and its production teams, that will continue through their broadcast coverage each race weekend.
"They’re focused on learning about the history and future of INDYCAR and what works best, intent on evolving their broadcast through the season. Continuous improvement, I love that."
The 2025 season also introduces substantial changes to Arrow McLaren's management and driver lineup. Pato O’Ward continues his stint with the team, joined by new drivers Nolan Siegel and Christian Lundgaard - a mix of experienced and new talent. The departure of drivers David Malukas and Alexander Rossi marks the start of a fresh era for Arrow McLaren.
"In the meantime, we’ve made some strong changes within the team at Arrow McLaren this offseason. I’m excited about our new lineup with Nolan Siegel and Christian Lundgaard joining Pato O’Ward, who has already shown himself to be a championship contender, and I’m ready to see them challenge on the track this weekend."
The key appointments further bolster the team’s confidence this season. Tony Kanaan takes the role of Team Principal, focusing on performance, while Kevin Thimjon steps in as President to manage business aspects—a strategic pairing to lead the team forward.
"Tony Kanaan brings his experience and passion for winning to lead the team on the competition side as Team Principal, and I’m thrilled to have Kevin Thimjon join the team as President, directing the business side of our INDYCAR team.
"I’ve known Kevin for a long time, when he was on my leadership team at JMI, and he and Tony are the right combination we need to keep raising the bar to win consistently on and off the track."
The season's highlight, the 109th Indianapolis 500 scheduled for May 25, features Kyle Larson racing in the No. 17 HendrickCars.com Arrow McLaren Chevrolet.
"There’s no doubt we’re counting down the days until the Indy 500, where we’ll be racing once again with Kyle Larson in the No. 17 HendrickCars.com Arrow McLaren Chevrolet for our fourth entry in the race.
"It’s an honor to work with Mr. Hendrick, Jeff Gordon and the Hendrick Motorsports team. We’re working hard together to get Kyle in a position to complete all 1,100 miles on May 25 in Indy and Charlotte, and just maybe win at both."
For the latest Motorsport news, head over to Motorsports on SI.