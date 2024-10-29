WEC News: Ferrari and Toyota Get a Boost in Bahrain
As the culmination of the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship approaches, attention turns to the much-anticipated finale at the Bahrain International Circuit where a Balance of Performance adjustments have given Ferrari and Toyota a potential edge in their mission to dethrone Porsche.
The WEC’s BoP adjustments were made to the Ferrari 499P and Toyota GR010 HYBRID, providing both with increased power and weight reduction. Ferrari’s adjustments include a reduction in the minimum weight by 2kg to 1053kg, coupled with a power boost of 10kW, translating to an additional 13bhp, raising the total to 510kW (683bhp) below 250km/h. This adjustment comes with a power gain set at a negative 0.9%.
Similar to Ferrari, Toyota’s adjustments are equally interesting. The GR010 HYBRID sees a weight reduction of 5kg, bringing it to 1065kg. The power output increases by 6kW, equating to 8bhp, to total 499kW (669bhp) below 250km/h, and the power gain adjusted to 4.2%, down by 1.2%. These alterations place Toyota in a formidable position, particularly on a circuit where they have historically performed well.
In contrast, Porsche, currently leading both the drivers’ and manufacturers’ standings, receives a weight increase by 7kg, reaching a total of 1056kg. Despite this, Porsche’s power increase is modest, with an addition of 2kW to a total of 214kW, leaving their power gain unaltered at 0.2%. Porsche remains confident in their lead, needing only 4 points to secure the drivers’ title. Their current standings situate drivers Laurens Vanthoor, Kevin Estre, and Andre Lotterer in a low-pressure seat where an eighth-place finish suffices if Ferrari gains the win and pole position, or ninth if Ferrari captures the race minus the pole.
Toyota’s Kamui Kobayashi and Nyck de Vries maintain competitive, trailing behind the Porsche leaders by merely two points. For Toyota, historical precedence at Bahrain offers a tactical advantage, especially when the manufacturers’ battle could result in a title for them if they seize a win.
In addition to the leading trio, other manufacturers also witness BoP changes. The Peugeot 9X8 LMH benefits from adjustments permitting it to operate at 520kW (697bhp), maintaining competitiveness by staying merely 1kg above minimum weight. Conversely, the Alpine A424 LMDh faces a slight disadvantage with a 4kg weight increase and a 1kW power decrease.