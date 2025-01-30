Liverpool FC ON SI

Liverpool Legend Jordan Henderson Sabotages Career At Ajax To Force A Transfer To Champions League Club

Jordan Henderson, recently linked with a move to AS Monaco, has threatened the Amsterdam club to try to force a permanent transfer to Ligue 1 in the final week of the transfer window.

Reportedly seeking another transfer, just a year on from his departure from Al-Ettifaq to join Ajax, Jordan Henderson is trying to push a move to AS Monaco in the final four days of the January transfer window.

The move originally appeared rather straight-forward for the former Liverpool captain. Fabrizio Romano revealed Henderson had 'agreed personal terms' with AS Monaco on a one-year deal. Romano even added "Here we go, soon", the journalist's famous catchphrase when a move is beyond doubt.

Henderson joined Ajax on 18th January 2024, putting an underwhelming spell in Saudi Arabia to rest by buying out his own contract and moving back to Europe where he would play in the UEFA Conference League in the final six months of the season.

The Liverpool legend missed out on the provisional and final England squads for EURO 2024, having been boo'd in one of his final appearances for his nation after his controversial move to Saudi Arabia.

It was thought that Jordan Henderson returned to Europe to increase his chances of playing for the national team anyway, Gareth Southgate said Henderson's criticism was "understandable" and noted that "he won't be playing in the Premier League, he won't play in the Champions League, which is the easiest assessment for the level he is playing at."

With Thomas Tuchel taking over from Lee Carsley, who took over from Gareth Southgate, from the start of this calendar year, Henderson must feel like he has a chance to redeem himself and win the England fans back, and where better to do that than in the Champions League knockout rounds?

Shortly after Fabrizio Romano's confirmation of AS Monaco's interest, the Telegraaf revealed that Ajax were intending to block the transfer, telling the Ligue 1 club that they weren't willing to let the Englishman go.

However, Jordan Henderson didn't take no for an answer. Despite playing a Europa League match against Galatasaray tonight, being stripped of the captain's armband prior to the game, Henderson threatened Ajax that he would "never play for the club again if they don't let him pursue his move to Monaco." Manager Farioli has reportedly permanently stripped him of captaincy.

AS Monaco are one of four teams who can face Liverpool in the Champions League Round of 16, with the club finding out tomorrow of their route to the knockout stages past the Play-off round. The other teams Arne Slot's side can face are Paris Saint-Germain, Stade Brestois and Benfica.

Ajax boss Farioli refused to speak about Jordan Henderson's potential move to AS Monaco in his post-match press conference after beating Galatasaray 2-1 at home, but it seems that the former captain has soured his relationship with another club and another fanbase.

If Jordan Henderson is to move to Monaco, and the club do progress past the Play-off round and face Liverpool, it will be Henderson's first visit to Anfield since leaving a year-and-a-half ago, after he was told he would see reduced minutes for Jurgen Klopp in the 2023/24 season.

