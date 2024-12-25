Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs Leicester City | Premier League
Liverpool take on Leicester City at Anfield in the Premier League on Thursday after they dismantled Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at the weekend.
The 6-3 victory over Ange Postecoglou's team opened up a four-point gap at the top of the table over Chelsea and six over Arsenal, with the Reds still having a game in hand.
Arne Slot will, therefore, be hoping to see his team at least maintain that lead at the top, with Chelsea in action earlier on Boxing Day against Fulham at Stamford Bridge and the Gunners not playing until Friday night when Ipswich Town visit the Emirates.
READ MORE: Liverpool 'Blown Away' By €60Million Spanish Midfielder As Martin Zubimendi Alternative
Liverpool Team News
Slot's team selection for the match with the Foxes will depend on whether the Dutchman feels he needs to make changes with three matches in eight days.
Whilst it seems likely he will still be without Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley through injury, the rest of the squad looks to be in good health coming into the encounter.
READ MORE: Arne Slot & Liverpool Set To Miss Out On USMNT Target As New Contract Nears
Despite conceding three goals against Spurs, Slot may stick with the same back five, though with Kostas Tsimikas now fit, he may come into contention to replace Andy Robertson.
Liverpool's midfield three were outstanding against the Lilywhites but consumed a lot of energy in helping their team dominate, so it would not be a surprise to see some changes in the engine room with Wataru Endo, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Tyler Morton all fit and available.
READ MORE: Atalanta ‘Convinced’ Liverpool And Real Madrid Will Make Offer For Star Midfielder
The same applies in attack with Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota pressing for recalls, which may give Slot a chance to rest in-form Cody Gakpo.
Predicted Liverpool Lineup
Alisson Becker;
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas;
Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones;
Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz