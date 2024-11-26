Arne Slot Provides Injury Updates Ahead Of Champions League Clash With Real Madrid
Liverpool enters their midweek clash with Spanish giants Real Madrid in high spirits following a 'grind it out' win against Southampton to push their advantage at the top of the Premier League to eight points over 2nd place Manchester City.
The Reds Head Coach, Arne Slot, spoke to the media before tomorrow's match to provide some important updates on some injuries and when we can expect players back into the squad with the looming fixture of Manchester City this weekend also.
On Trent:
''Trent is in the squad but he will not be available to start. He can maybe make a few minutes, in an ideal world he maybe doesn’t, but if it is really necessary he can make a few minutes tomorrow but he is not going to start.''
On Chiesa, Kostas, Harvey Elliott, Alisson and Diogo:
''Federico is not in the squad yet. He is training with us, not the whole session, but mostly one or two parts of the session. Harvey Elliott is in the team but hasn’t played for a long time competitive football – so, he is there, but of course not ready to start.
''Alisson is not there yet, Diogo is not there yet, Kostas is not there – he is having an injury as well, so it’s quite a list for us as well.''
Liverpool currently sit in first place in the UEFA Champions League table, on twelve points, undefeated, with Real Madrid, somewhat struggling in this competition with just six points earned and placed eighteenth after four games.