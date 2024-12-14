Fans React To Liverpool's 2-2 Premier League Draw With Fulham - A Good Point?, Robertson & Officials
Liverpool fans have had their say on the 2-2 draw with Fulham in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.
Marco Silva's team took a surprise lead in the 11th minute when Andreas Pereira was on hand to force Antonee Robinson's cross off of Andy Robertson and into the back of the net at the Kop end.
Things got worse for Arne Slot just six minutes later when the Scotland captain was shown a red card for bringing down Harry Wilson when through on goal.
Liverpool finally got themselves back in the game two minutes after the interval when Mohamed Salah crossed for Cody Gakpo to head home at the far post.
Rodrigo Muniz restored the visitors' lead in the 76th minute when he bundled home another Robinson cross via a deflection off of Joe Gomez, but Diogo Jota, back from injury, finished well ten minutes later to earn a valuable point under difficult circumstances.
Reds fans rightly felt aggrieved after two shocking tackles from Issa Diop, and Pereira were only met with a yellow card before Robertson's unnecessary sending-off.
Many of them have now taken to social media to have their say in the aftermath of the match to give their views.