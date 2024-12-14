Liverpool FC ON SI

Fans React To Liverpool's 2-2 Premier League Draw With Fulham - A Good Point?, Robertson & Officials

A hugely entertaining game at Anfield left each team with a share of the spoils

Neil Andrew

Andy Robertson walks off with Alisson Becker after his red card in Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Fulham
Andy Robertson walks off with Alisson Becker after his red card in Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Fulham / IMAGO / Propaganda Photo

Liverpool fans have had their say on the 2-2 draw with Fulham in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

Marco Silva's team took a surprise lead in the 11th minute when Andreas Pereira was on hand to force Antonee Robinson's cross off of Andy Robertson and into the back of the net at the Kop end.

Things got worse for Arne Slot just six minutes later when the Scotland captain was shown a red card for bringing down Harry Wilson when through on goal.

Liverpool finally got themselves back in the game two minutes after the interval when Mohamed Salah crossed for Cody Gakpo to head home at the far post.

Rodrigo Muniz restored the visitors' lead in the 76th minute when he bundled home another Robinson cross via a deflection off of Joe Gomez, but Diogo Jota, back from injury, finished well ten minutes later to earn a valuable point under difficult circumstances.

Diogo Jota
Diogo Jota scores against Fulham / IMAGO / Propaganda Photo

Reds fans rightly felt aggrieved after two shocking tackles from Issa Diop, and Pereira were only met with a yellow card before Robertson's unnecessary sending-off.

Many of them have now taken to social media to have their say in the aftermath of the match to give their views.

Fans verdict on one point gained or two points dropped?

Fans on Robertson's sending off

Fans on the performance of the officials

Published |Modified
Neil Andrew
NEIL ANDREW

Mature Liverpool Enthusiast. LFC Transfer Room contributor & writer since 2021.

