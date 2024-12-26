Liverpool 3-1 Leicester City | Premier League | Player Ratings - Slot Reds Go Seven Points Clear
Liverpool beat Leicester City 3-1 on Thursday evening to move seven points clear of Chelsea at the top of the Premier League.
The Foxes took a shock lead in the 6th minute through Jordan Ayew after some slack defending from the Reds when the ball was crossed in from the left.
It was a frustrating opening 45 minutes for Arne Slot's team, but Cody Gakpo's brilliantly curled effort on the stroke of half-time gave Liverpool the momentum just before the break.
They took the lead four minutes after the interval when Curtis Jones was on hand to finish well from Alexis Mac Allister's cross before Mohamed Salah sealed matters with another clever finish in the 82nd minute.
Liverpool Player Ratings
Alisson Becker - 7
Had no chance on the goal because of the deflection off of Virgil van Dijk and started the move that led to Gakpo's equaliser. Other than that, it was a very quiet evening for the Brazilian.
Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7
The England international was nice and bright for much of the game and kept probing to create a chance in a frustrating first half. Long-range passing was on point, and improved along with the team after half-time. Set piece delivery was poor.
Joe Gomez - 8
Another very good performance from the 27-year-old. Did well in all his defensive duels and used the ball well to start attacks. Has impressed since Ibrahima Konate's injury.
Virgil van Dijk - 7
Not bad, but not the normal Rolls Royce performance either. A couple of sloppy moments, especially when Patson Daka missed his kick in the second half at 2-1. Apart from that, the 33-year-old led the back line and team well after the shock of going behind.
Andy Robertson - 7
The Scotland captain has got into a habit of finding himself involved in goals Liverpool are conceding and should have dealt with Ayew much better than he did for the Foxes opener. After that moment, however, he looked more like his old self in attack and was unlucky not to score with a header that hit the post. Subbed.
Ryan Gravenberch - 7
The Dutchman has set such high standards that when he has a quieter game, it is noticeable. That doesn't mean he was poor, but he wasn't at his powerful, dominating best. Subbed.
Curtis Jones - 7
The midfielder endured a frustrating first half and was guilty all too often of holding onto the ball for too long. The goal just after the break gave him the lift he needed, and he was much more dynamic after the interval. Subbed.
Alexis Mac Allister - 8
Two assists for the 26-year-old, who was Liverpool's best midfielder on the night. Showed real quality on the ball and worked hard to win the ball back on multiple occasions.
Mohamed Salah - 8
Thumped the bar in the first half and was a constant threat to the Leicester rearguard. Another brilliantly taken goal to take his tally to 16 for the season. Subbed.
Darwin Nunez - 7
Unlucky not to get on the scoresheet when Jakub Stolarczyk made a fine save as the Uruguayan turned Salah's cross goalwards in the second half. Decision-making was better than it has been in recent games. Subbed.
Cody Gakpo - 9
Another excellent performance from the winger and a fine goal to match. Continues to impress under Slot and was Liverpool's best player with his powerful play down the left.