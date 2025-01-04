Liverpool v Manchester United | Premier League | Predicted Reds Lineup - Slot Faces Konate Dilemma
Arne Slot will be hoping to see his Liverpool team start the new year in the same fashion they ended the last when they host Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.
The Reds were irresistible as they dismantled West Ham United 5-0 at the London Stadium last weekend in a statement victory which has given them a six-point cushion at the top of the table with a game in hand.
Slot received a welcome boost on Friday when Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley both returned to training after over a month out with knee and hamstring injuries, respectively.
Whilst they are likely to make the squad, Slot may resist the temptation to recall Konate, with the only change expected at the back probably seeing Jarell Quansah replace Joe Gomez, who picked up a hamstring problem in the victory over the Hammers and will be missing for a few weeks.
In midfield, Dominik Szoboszlai is available after serving a one-match ban, and he will compete with Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones for the three starting berths.
Despite Diogo Jota scoring off the bench against Julen Lopetegui's team, the form of Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo means they are likely to get the nod to start in attack again.
Liverpool Predicted XI
Alisson Becker;
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarell Quansah, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;
Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai;
Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo