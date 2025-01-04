Liverpool FC ON SI

Liverpool v Manchester United | Premier League | Predicted Reds Lineup - Slot Faces Konate Dilemma

Liverpool host Ruben Amorim's Manchester United on Sunday in a hugely important Premier League encounter

Neil Andrew

Jarell Quansah in action for Liverpool
Jarell Quansah in action for Liverpool / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Arne Slot will be hoping to see his Liverpool team start the new year in the same fashion they ended the last when they host Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Reds were irresistible as they dismantled West Ham United 5-0 at the London Stadium last weekend in a statement victory which has given them a six-point cushion at the top of the table with a game in hand.

West Ham United FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones and Luis Diaz
West Ham United FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones and Luis Diaz / IMAGO / NurPhoto

Slot received a welcome boost on Friday when Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley both returned to training after over a month out with knee and hamstring injuries, respectively.

Whilst they are likely to make the squad, Slot may resist the temptation to recall Konate, with the only change expected at the back probably seeing Jarell Quansah replace Joe Gomez, who picked up a hamstring problem in the victory over the Hammers and will be missing for a few weeks.

In midfield, Dominik Szoboszlai is available after serving a one-match ban, and he will compete with Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones for the three starting berths.

Despite Diogo Jota scoring off the bench against Julen Lopetegui's team, the form of Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo means they are likely to get the nod to start in attack again.

Luis Diaz Mohamed Salah
Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah celebrate for Liverpool / IMAGO / Sportimage

Liverpool Predicted XI

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarell Quansah, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai;

Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo

