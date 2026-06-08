Transfer Rumors: Real Madrid Approach Alvarez; European Giants Chase Rashford

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Enzo Fernández could leave Chelsea. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Chelsea are ready to demand as much as $160 million (£120 million) for midfielder Enzo Fernández, who is of interest to Real Madrid. The Blues are not actively looking for buyers and insist they are happy to keep the Argentine. (Source: Daily Mail)

With Barcelona hesitating over signing Marcus Rashford from Manchester United, Bayern Munich have made it clear they are happy to meet the Red Devils’ asking price for the England international, although his mammoth wages are a huge problem. Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal is seen as a more realistic option. (Source: Christian Falk)

Man Utd, meanwhile, have opened negotiations with West Ham United over midfielder Mateus Fernandes, but have no interest in paying the $107 million (£80 million) price tag. (Source: Roundtable)

Manchester City’s opening offer for Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson was worth an initial $107 million (£80 million). Forest want as much as $140 million (£105 million). (Source: TEAMtalk)

Mohamed Salah has agreed to move to the Saudi Pro League upon his exit from Liverpool this summer, although the money on offer is believed to be lower than his previous terms at Anfield. (Source: Mareb Press)

To replace Salah, Liverpool are preparing a significant bid for RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande, who is believed to prefer a switch to Anfield over Paris Saint-Germain. (Source: Wilson Cox)

Crystal Palace want $133.5 million (£100 million) to sell midfielder Adam Wharton amid interest from Chelsea, Liverpool and Man Utd. (Source: Alan Nixon)

In search of a new center back, Liverpool are interested in Sporting CP defender Gonçalo Inácio. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Aston Villa have made an offer of around $63 million (€55 million, £47.5 million) for Como attacking midfielder Martin Baturina, but that bid is expected to be rejected. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

Tottenham Hotspur are making progress in pursuit of Man City winger Savinho, who is valued at $80 million (£60 million). (Source: Daily Mail)

Meanwhile, another winger on Spurs’ radar is Jean-Mattéo Bahoya of Eintracht Frankfurt. (Source: BILD)

Chelsea and Spurs are among the leading suitors for AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan, who could ask to leave the Italian side amid frustrations over their failure to qualify for the Champions League. (Source: Tutto Juve)

Goalkeeper Nick Pope could leave Newcastle United this summer as the Magpies pursue at least two new stoppers. Reims youngster Ewen Jaouen is expected to become the team’s first signing, with big names like Brighton & Hove Albion’s Bart Verbruggen and Man City’s James Trafford also of interest. (Source: The Sun)

La Liga

Ryan Gravenberch has been linked with an exit from Liverpool. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Real Madrid have identified Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch as their newest target to bolster José Mourinho’s squad. (Source: Fichajes)

Nordsjælland midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi has also found himself on the radar of Real Madrid. (Source: El Nacional)

Contact has been made between Real Madrid and the entourage of Atlético Madrid striker Julián Álvarez, who is free to leave the club for a fee of $173 million (€150 million). (Source: Patrick Berger)

Despite interest from elsewhere, Álvarez continues to prioritize a move to Barcelona this summer. (Source: Gianluigi Longari)

Similarly, Chelsea left back Marc Cucurella is focused on a return to Barcelona despite attracting a handful of other suitors, including interest from Premier League rivals Man Utd. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

Potentially leaving Barcelona this summer could be young goalkeeper Áron Yaakobishvili. The 20-year-old is expected to attract significant loan interest, particularly after his breakthrough with the Hungary national team. (Source: AS)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS