Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Eye $75 Million World Cup Winner; Real Madrid’s Mega Kvaratskhelia Bid

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

It’s not hard to imagine Cristian Romero packing his bags. | Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Manchester United are prepared to splash as much as $75.1 million (£56.2 million, €65 million) on Tottenham Hotspur’s World Cup winning center back and club captain, Cristian Romero. (Source: Fichajes)

Not content with Romero, United are also lining up an offer of around $107 million (£80 million) for Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali. The Red Devils are newly considered favorites for the Italy international, which comes as a blow to Arsenal and Manchester City. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Tottenham are lining up an $98.3 million (£73.5 million, €85 million) bid for Cody Gakpo, who is thought to have been unsettled at Liverpool by Arne Slot’s exit. (Source: Fichajes)

Liverpool would accept as little as £10 million) to offload Federico Chiesa, who is angling for a move away from Anfield amid interest from the likes of Milan, Napoli and Roma. (Source: SHooMit)

Bayern Munich would have no issued meeting the $46.2 million (£34.6 million, €40 million) asking price Manchester United have set for Marcus Rashford, but the winger’s high wages could prove to be a hurdle too high for the Bavarians to jump. (Source: Bayern Insider)

Arsenal and Liverpool have learned that any potential move for Paris Saint-Germain superstar Bradley Barcola will cost at least $150.3 million (£112.4 million, €130 million). (Source: Le10 Sport)

In their quest to replace Ibrahima Konaté, Liverpool are eyeing up a surprising move for Burnley center back Maxime Estève. There is also competition from Chelsea and Crystal Palace. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Gabriel Martinelli is another name on Bayern Munich’s shortlist of potential alternatives to Anthony Gordon. The Arsenal winger has been a topic of consideration for the Bavarians since Thomas Tuchel’s time at the club. (Source: Christian Falk)

In an odd twist, Robert De Zerbi is expected to be open to offers for Tottenham’s immensely talented loanee Luka Vušković, who has attracted plenty of admiring glances from Liverpool. (Source: Football Insider)

Arsenal have taken the first step towards snapping up the talented French defender Emmanuel Mbemba by approaching PSG. (Source: BBC Sport)

Unfazed by Bayern Munich’s approach for Rio Ngumoha, Liverpool are preparing a new contract for the teenage sensation. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Brentford have tabled an inviting proposal of $28.9 million (€25 million) for Real Madrid’s talented young midfielder Thiago Pitarch. (Source: Fichajes)

La Liga

Olise is having a Ballon d’Or worthy campaign. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Real Madrid are mulling over an approach for Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers, who is expected to command a fee of at least $115.6 million (£86.4 million, €100 million). (Source: El Nacional)

Talks between Barcelona and Atlético Madrid regarding a move for Julián Alvarez have ground to a halt. Arsenal are given the best chance of striking a deal for the Argentine forward yet the player is not thought to be open to a move to north London. (Source: Cadena SER)

Hansi Flick has done his best to dissuade Barcelona from pursuing Harry Kane as he believes the Bayern Munich striker’s arrival would stymy Lamine Yamal’s development. Chelsea’s João Pedro and clear frontrunner Julián Alvarez are viewed as preferred alternatives. (Source: El Nacional)

For all the talk of Michael Olise, Erling Haaland and Kane, Florentino Pérez’s mystery $173.4 million (€150 million) transfer target is actually thought to be PSG superstar Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Should Madrid pivot towards Olise, the Bayern forward would be keen to join Real Madrid—even if the Bundesliga champions are staunchly against any move. (Source: Ramón Álvarez de Mon)

Barcelona have singled Jules Kounde out as the sale to fund this summer’s splurge, with a price tag of $92.5 million (€80 million) set and offers very much encouraged. Kounde, for what little it’s worth, is inclined to stay in Catalonia. (Source: El Nacional)

Serie A’s surprise Champions League qualifiers Como are eyeing up the offer of a free transfer for Dani Carvajal. (Source: Estadio Deportivo)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS