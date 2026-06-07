Transfer Rumors: Real Madrid’s Olise Boost; Liverpool Eye $150 Million Forward

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Dušan Vlahović could end up in the Premier League. | Nicolò Campo/LightRocket/Getty Images

Dušan Vlahović is planning a final round of negotiations with Juventus over a new contract before his current deal expires this summer. He wants to remain in Turin but will consider offers from both Chelsea and Newcastle United if no agreement can be reached. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

Liverpool are seen as a potential landing spot for Bournemouth forward Rayan following the appointment of former Cherries boss Andoni Iraola as manager, but a deal will only be possible from January onwards, when a release clause of $150 million (£130 million) will activate. That figure will gradually drop over subsequent transfer windows. (Source: The i Paper)

Darwin Núñez hopes to return to Liverpool this summer if his contract with Al Hilal is terminated as expected, but a move back to Anfield is not thought to be realistic. Instead, Chelsea and Newcastle are both chasing his signature. (Source: Fichajes)

Arsenal see Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White as a potential alternative to Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers, who is being chased by Paris Saint-Germain. (Source: The Sun)

Manchester United are exploring a deal to re-sign goalkeeper Sam Johnstone from Wolverhampton Wanderers. The 33-year-old graduate of the Red Devils’ academy is keen on the move for family reasons. (Source: Alan Nixon)

As for Manchester City, a departure for Rodri will only be entertained once a new midfielder, preferably Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, has been signed. (Source: El Nacional)

Atalanta are ready to sell versatile fullback Raoul Bellanova this summer amid interest from both Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur, who have been quoted a fee of around $23 million (€20 million, £17 million). (Source: Tuttomercatoweb)

AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan could submit a transfer request in response to his side’s poor end to the season and the subsequent dismissal of manager Massimiliano Allegri. Chelsea are ready to reignite a pursuit which came close to fruition last year. (Source: Calciomercato)

Luka Vušković is open to leaving Tottenham this summer. A number of Premier League clubs have expressed interest, with Bayern Munich also keen. (Source: Gianluigi Longari)

PSG goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier could leave the club after failing to hold down a regular starting role. Aston Villa and Tottenham are both keen, while Newcastle’s interest has faded in favor of a move for Reims’ Ewen Jaouen. (Source: Media Foot)

Man City have joined the race to sign Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye, who would be open to joining the club even without guarantees of a place in the starting lineup. (Source: Alan Nixon)

La Liga

Vitinha is wanted by Real Madrid. | Nicolò Campo/LightRocket/Getty Images

Incoming Real Madrid manager José Mourinho is pushing for deals for PSG duo Vitinha and João Neves. If they are unattainable, then moves for Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández, West Ham United’s Mateus Fernandes and Bayern Munich forward Michael Olise will be pursued. (Source: Defensa Central)

Olise is aware of interest from Real Madrid and would be open to making the move if the offer arrives. (Source: Ramón Álvarez de Mon)

Marc Casadó is close to leaving Barcelona for Monaco. A number of Premier League clubs—Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion, Crystal Palace, Everton, Man Utd, Newcastle and Nottingham Forest—all held talks but declined to move further. (Source: TEAMtalk)

While Real Madrid are not actively looking to sell midfielder Federico Valverde, they would be open to offers above $115 million (€100 million). Man Utd are among the European heavyweights tipped to make such an offer. (Source: El Nacional)

Darwin Núñez features on Barcelona’s list of alternatives to Atlético Madrid striker Julián Álvarez, with talks having been held during negotiations with Al Hilal over defender João Cancelo. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

Real Madrid are considering an offer of $29 million (€25 million) from Brentford for teenage midfielder Thiago Pitarch. (Source: Fichajes)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS