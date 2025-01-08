Tottenham v Liverpool | Carabao Cup - Predicted Liverpool Lineup | Trent Alexander-Arnold To Start
Liverpool had the chance to increase the gap at the top of the Premier League table, but they slipped up against Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United.
The Reds will be looking to rebound from their lackluster performance at the weekend with another exhilarating win against Tottenham in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semifinal.
Tottenham are facing an injury crisis, with the likes of Guglielmo Vicario, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie, Ben Davies, Wilson Odobert, and Richarlison all still sidelined.
To compound matters, Spurs will also be missing James Maddison and Pape Matar Sarr due to suspension.
Liverpool will be without Joe Gomez through injury and Dominik Szoboszlai due to illness.
Everyone else should be available for selection for the Reds, including Conor Bradley, Jarell Quansah, Kostas Tsimikas, Wataru Endō, Harvey Elliott, Darwin Núñez, Diogo Jota, and Federico Chiesa, who will hope for significant game time.
Head Coach Arne Slot is two games away from his first final in charge of Liverpool, but the Premier League and Champions League also loom large in priorities.
The Dutch coach will have to weigh the options of rotating his squad with a massive away fixture against 3rd place Nottingham Forest in the Premier League this coming weekend.
Liverpool Predicted XI
Caoimhin Kelleher;
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarell Quansah, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas;
Wataru Endō, Curtis Jones, Harvey Eliott;
Mohamed Salah, Luis Díaz, Darwin Núñez