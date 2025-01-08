Tottenham v Liverpool Confirmed Lineups | Carabao Cup
Liverpool face Tottenham in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday. Details of the confirmed lineups will appear here when they are announced, approximately one hour before kick-off.
Arne Slot's team were totally dominant when the two sides met just over a fortnight ago in the Premier League running out 6-3 winners that day thanks to goals from Luis Diaz x2, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Mohamed Salah x2.
Reds fans will be hoping for a similarly positive result to take back to Anfield for the second leg which will take place on Thursday, 6th February.
The winners will take on either Arsenal or Newcastle at Wembley on Sunday, 16th March with the Magpies having a healthy 2-0 lead from the first leg with the second leg at St James' Park still to come.
The match at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium kicks off at 8 PM UK time.