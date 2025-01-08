Liverpool FC ON SI

Tottenham v Liverpool Confirmed Lineups | Carabao Cup

Details of the confirmed lineups will appear here as Liverpool take on Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg on Wednesday

Neil Andrew

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool FC
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool FC / IMAGO / Visionhaus

Liverpool face Tottenham in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday. Details of the confirmed lineups will appear here when they are announced, approximately one hour before kick-off.

READ MORE: Where To Watch: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - Live Stream, TV Channels - Carabao Cup

Arne Slot's team were totally dominant when the two sides met just over a fortnight ago in the Premier League running out 6-3 winners that day thanks to goals from Luis Diaz x2, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Mohamed Salah x2.

Luis Diaz celebrates with Mohamed Salah after scoring Liverpool's 6th goal against Tottenham
Luis Diaz celebrates with Mohamed Salah after scoring Liverpool's 6th goal against Tottenham / IMAGO / Action Plus

Reds fans will be hoping for a similarly positive result to take back to Anfield for the second leg which will take place on Thursday, 6th February.

READ MORE: Tottenham v Liverpool | Carabao Cup - Predicted Liverpool Lineup | Trent Alexander-Arnold To Start

The winners will take on either Arsenal or Newcastle at Wembley on Sunday, 16th March with the Magpies having a healthy 2-0 lead from the first leg with the second leg at St James' Park still to come.

READ MORE: Tottenham v Liverpool Team News | Carabao Cup | Szoboszlai Not Fit To Return To Starting Lineup

The match at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium kicks off at 8 PM UK time.

Liverpool Team

Tottenham Team

Published
Neil Andrew
NEIL ANDREW

Mature Liverpool Enthusiast. LFC Transfer Room contributor & writer since 2021.

Home/Matchday