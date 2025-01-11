Liverpool FC ON SI

Watch: Brilliant Trent Alexander-Arnold Long-Range Goal Gives Liverpool Two-Goal Lead Against Accrington Stanley

The 26-year-old let fly from 25 yards to make it Liverpool 2-0 Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup third-round tie

Neil Andrew

IMAGO / Propaganda Photo

Trent Alexander-Arnold has fired an unstoppable shot into the top corner of the Accrington net to give Liverpool a two-goal lead in the FA Cup third-round tie at Anfield and you can watch the wonder strike here.

READ MORE: PSG To Meet Napoli To Discuss Transfer Of Liverpool Target Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - Verbal Agreement In Place

The opening goal came in the 30th minute when an Accrington free kick was cleared, and Liverpool punished them on the counterattack. After good play from Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexander-Arnold, DarwinNunez broke down the right channel before squaring for Jota to slot home from close range.

Diogo Jota
Diogo Jota in action for Liverpool / IMAGO / Colorsport

Alexander-Arnold, who has been the subject of some criticism of late due to his ongoing contract saga then gave Reds fans a reminder of his quality when he let fly from 25 yards on the stroke of halftime after Szoboszlai had found him on the right.

Arne Slot made 8 changes to his Liverpool lineup after the disappointing 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg on Wednesday.

The Dutchman has given a debut to 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha a debut but has taken the opportunity to rest regulars Alisson Becker, Ibrahima Konate, Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones, Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo.

READ MORE:Where To Watch: Liverpool v Accrington Stanley - Live Stream, TV Channels - FA Cup Third Round

Liverpool Team

Watch the brilliant Alexander-Arnold strike here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

Published |Modified
Neil Andrew
NEIL ANDREW

Mature Liverpool Enthusiast. LFC Transfer Room contributor & writer since 2021.

Home/Matchday