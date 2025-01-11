Watch: Brilliant Trent Alexander-Arnold Long-Range Goal Gives Liverpool Two-Goal Lead Against Accrington Stanley
Trent Alexander-Arnold has fired an unstoppable shot into the top corner of the Accrington net to give Liverpool a two-goal lead in the FA Cup third-round tie at Anfield and you can watch the wonder strike here.
The opening goal came in the 30th minute when an Accrington free kick was cleared, and Liverpool punished them on the counterattack. After good play from Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexander-Arnold, DarwinNunez broke down the right channel before squaring for Jota to slot home from close range.
Alexander-Arnold, who has been the subject of some criticism of late due to his ongoing contract saga then gave Reds fans a reminder of his quality when he let fly from 25 yards on the stroke of halftime after Szoboszlai had found him on the right.
Arne Slot made 8 changes to his Liverpool lineup after the disappointing 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg on Wednesday.
The Dutchman has given a debut to 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha a debut but has taken the opportunity to rest regulars Alisson Becker, Ibrahima Konate, Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones, Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo.
