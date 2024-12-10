Where To Watch: Girona v Liverpool - Live Stream, TV Channels - UEFA Champions League
Liverpool take on Girona in the UEFA Champions League at the Montilivi Stadium on Tuesday evening, hoping to keep up their 100% winning record in this season's revised competition.
Arne Slot's team come into the encounter top of the table, with five wins from five and hoping to guarantee automatic qualification to the last 16.
Girona have struggled so far and have just three points from their opening five matches. They are, therefore, in desperate need of a win to give themselves a chance of qualification to the latter stages.
Details of Liverpool's 19-man travelling squad can be found HERE.
Where To Watch/Live Stream
UK & Ireland: The game in Spain kicks off live in the UK at 5:45 pm and will be shown on TNT Sports1 and Discovery+.
USA: Fans in the US can find the game on Paramount+, TUDN USA, and FuboTV, and it will be live from 12:45 PM ET and 11:45 AM CDT.
Australia: Australian Reds can watch the match on Stan Sport at 4:45 AM AEDT on Wednesday.
Nigeria: For fans in Nigeria, the game is available on SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport Maximo 1, and DStv Now, and the match will start at 6:45 PM.