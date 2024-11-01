Former Liverpool Targets Florian Wirtz & Xabi Alonso in Real Madrid & Manchester City Transfer Battle
Manchester City have shown 'concrete interest' in former Liverpool player and managerial target, Xabi Alonso as a possible replacement for Pep Guardiola should the Spaniard decide to leave when his contract expires at the end of the season.
That's according to Florian Plettenberg who believes that former Anfield legend Alonso would be high up the list of choices of the City hierarchy to replace his former manager.
The Sky reporter also claims however that Bayer Leverkusen believe that Alonso will move to Real Madrid as Carlo Ancelotti's replacement and Los Blancos are favourites to sign him next summer.
The 42-year-old has been a revelation since taking over at the Bundesliga outfit, leading them to an unprecedented domestic double last season when the team remained unbeaten. They also made the final of the UEFA Europa League, only to be defeated by Atalanta.
Plettenberg also suggests that should Alonso make the switch to the Santiago Bernabeu, it would increase the chances that potential superstar and former Reds target Florian Wirtz could also join him in Madrid.
Guardiola is yet to give an indication as to whether he will continue in Manchester beyond the end of the current campaign with his focus on trying to bring City's fifth league title in just six seasons.
They had been rumoured to be interested in Ruben Amorim but with the Portuguese having taken over the Manchester United hotseat, that is no longer a possibility.
There is no doubt that City would also have their eyes on Alonso after his achievements in Germany but it does seem likely that when Ancelotti departs, He will be the one chosen by Florentino Perez to take the Madrid giants into the next era.