Liverpool Monitoring Borussia Dortmund Winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens - Fabrizio Romano
According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are monitoring the situation of Borussia Dortmund's exciting winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens.
The 20-year-old is having a breakout season for the Bundesliga outfit and already has 11 goals and five assists to his name in just 26 appearances.
His performances have caught the eye of some of Europe's biggest clubs and according to Romano (via LFC Transfer Room), Liverpool have sent scouts 'several times' to watch the former Manchester City youth player.
The transfer specialist suggests that the England under-21 international is very much on the radar of the Anfield hierarchy and they are monitoring the situation.
Despite the Reds' sensational form this season, there could be a turnover of players at the end of the season with Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold all out of contract and their futures currently unclear.
Salah's situation is not the only one that could impact how far Liverpool look to replenish their forward options,
Darwin Nunez is currently the subject of interest from the Saudi Pro League and Luis Diaz is also about to enter the final two years of his contract at Anfield and has also been linked with a move away.
That could leave the door open for potential incomings and Bynoe-Gittens looks to be one of the players under consideration.