Kalshi Promo Code SI35: Trade $25, Get $35 for 49ers vs. Chargers

The 49ers and Chargers clash Thursday night at SoFi Stadium, and it's the perfect moment to explore Kalshi promo code offers. New users can claim a $35 bonus when they trade at least $25 on this West Coast matchup. You'll need to enter code SI35 during registration to unlock this welcome offer available Thursday, August 20. Check out other prediction market promos to compare your options before signing up.

How the 49ers vs. Chargers Game Unlocks Your Kalshi Promo Code Offer

The Kalshi promo code SI35 delivers straightforward value: deposit at least $10, trade $25 worth of contracts on any available market (including this 49ers-Chargers matchup), and you'll receive a $35 bonus credited to your account. The beauty of this offer is that your bonus applies regardless of whether your trades win or lose. If you predict the 49ers cover the spread and that trade settles in your favor, your $35 bonus still arrives. If your Chargers prediction doesn't pan out, the bonus remains yours to deploy on other markets.

Several key terms shape this welcome offer. You must be at least 18 years old and new to Kalshi to qualify. Complete your $25 in trades within seven days of registration, and your bonus credit appears in your account within that same window. The bonus itself expires seven days after you receive it, so plan your trading strategy accordingly. Code SI35 is required at signup, and identity verification through Kalshi's standard KYC process is mandatory before you can fund your account and begin trading.

This offer stands apart because it rewards participation, not just winning outcomes. Whether you're bullish on San Francisco's starters getting extended reps or curious about Los Angeles's offensive line depth after Tyler Biadasz's injury during joint practices, you can test your predictions on the 49ers-Chargers game while earning your bonus.

Claiming Your Kalshi Promo Code SI35 Bonus for Thursday's Game

Getting started with Kalshi takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to claim your $35 bonus and trade on the 49ers vs. Chargers matchup:

Create your Kalshi account: Visit Kalshi's signup page and enter your email, phone number, and residential address. During registration, input promo code SI35 to activate your welcome offer. This step takes roughly two minutes. Complete identity verification: Kalshi requires Know Your Customer verification before trading. Submit a government-issued ID and a selfie to confirm your identity. This process typically completes within minutes. Fund your account: Add at least $10 to your Kalshi wallet using a supported payment method like debit card or PayPal. Deposit enough to cover your $25 trading requirement plus a buffer for exploring other markets. Place your first trade on 49ers vs. Chargers: Browse Kalshi's sports markets and select a contract related to Thursday's game. You might trade on total points, team performance, or individual player outcomes. Execute trades totaling $25 to unlock your $35 bonus. Receive your bonus: Once your $25 in trades settle, Kalshi credits your $35 bonus to your account. Use it immediately on additional contracts before the seven-day expiration window closes.

Want to learn more about how Kalshi compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see which platform suits your trading style.

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