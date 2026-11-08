Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: $25 Bonus for Tampa Bay vs. Chicago Sunday Night Football

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

Claim a $25 trading bonus with the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS when you sign up by November 8. This prediction market promos offer requires a $10 deposit to unlock your bonus. You can then trade on the Tampa Bay vs. Chicago Sunday Night Football matchup and dozens of other markets across sports, politics, and news.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Tampa Bay vs. Chicago

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a $25 trading bonus when you meet the offer requirements. You must deposit at least $10 to qualify, and you'll need to enter the code during registration to unlock the bonus. The code is required to claim this offer, so make sure you input SIBONUS before completing your account setup.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:

Available in most U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state

Enter code SIBONUS during registration

Minimum deposit of $10 required

Valid ID verification required (driver's license or passport with selfie)

Bonus credited after your first qualifying trade

1x playthrough requirement applies to bonus funds

Once you deposit $10 and place your first trade on any market, including the Tampa Bay vs. Chicago game, your $25 bonus posts to your account. If your trade on the game wins, you keep your profits. If it loses, you still have your $25 bonus to use on additional trades. After you meet the 1x playthrough requirement, any profits you generate become withdrawable cash.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code Bonus

Follow these steps to sign up, claim your bonus, and trade on Tampa Bay vs. Chicago:

Visit Polymarket through a verified sign-up link and click "Sign Up" Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration Verify your email address and provide required ID documentation Make a deposit of $10 or more using debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto Place your first real-money trade on the Tampa Bay vs. Chicago market or any other eligible market Your $25 trading bonus will be credited to your account Use your bonus funds on additional trades across Polymarket's full range of markets

Want to learn more about how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.