Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $25 Bonus for ALDS Prediction Markets on Monday

Monday, October 5 brings two critical ALDS matchups, and you can trade them on Polymarket with a welcome offer available today. The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $25 trading bonus when you deposit $10. Code SIBONUS is required to claim this offer. You'll trade on the White Sox-Guardians and Yankees-Rays games while accessing prediction market promos across sports and politics.

Understanding the Polymarket Promo Code for Monday's ALDS Action

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS gives you $25 in trading bonus funds after you meet the offer requirements. You must deposit at least $10 to qualify, and the code is required at registration. Once you complete your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including the White Sox-Guardians or Yankees-Rays games, your bonus credits to your account.

Here are the key terms and conditions you should know:

Available in most U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state

Enter code SIBONUS during registration only; you cannot apply it after account creation

Photo ID verification required (driver's license or passport plus selfie)

Minimum $10 deposit to unlock the bonus

Complete at least one real-money trade to claim your $25 bonus

Meet the 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawing profits

Let's say you deposit $10 and use your $25 bonus to trade on the White Sox-Guardians matchup. If your prediction wins, you keep the profits after meeting the playthrough requirement. If your trade doesn't go your way, you've only used the bonus funds provided by Polymarket, not your own deposit.

The offer applies to iOS and Android users who register through a qualifying promotional campaign and satisfy all terms. No invitation is required to create a Polymarket account, and you can fund your account using debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto options.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Bonus for the ALDS Games

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first trade on Monday's matchups:

Register through a verified link and click "Sign Up." Enter the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS during registration. You can also sign up using your crypto wallet like MetaMask. Have your date of birth, phone number, email address, and current address ready. Make your first qualifying deposit of at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Polymarket accepts debit cards, bank transfers, Apple Pay, and crypto. Complete a real-money trade on any eligible market, including the White Sox-Guardians or Yankees-Rays games on Monday. Your $25 trading bonus will credit to your account once you meet the requirements. After you satisfy the 1x playthrough requirement, any profits from your trades are yours to withdraw.

Want to learn more about how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.