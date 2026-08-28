2026–27 Champions League Draw: Ranking Every Club’s Schedule From Easiest to Hardest

The Champions League draw took place at Grimaldi Forum in Monaco on Thursday, seeing French legend Thierry Henry and Spanish star David Villa unravel the fates of the 36 competing teams across Europe.

Each club, all competing in one big, shared table, learned the eight opponents they will face in the first stage of the showpiece event between September and January—playing in four home and four away games.

There are rules regarding who a team can and cannot meet in the league phase. For example, clubs cannot compete against opponents from their own country, while they must be drawn against two opponents from each seeding pot (1–4), which were groupings determined on UEFA coefficient—a ranking system based on performance from the last five years. Inevitably, though, not all draws were created equal.

Some teams will have a much tougher time than others to achieve a top-24 spot in the table and, thus, advance to the next round. The top eight of those 24 receive a direct bye to the round of 16, while other 16 teams must battle for the remaining spots in a two-legged playoff round.

The Opta supercomputer has been whirring, crunching the numbers for which teams have the kindest and cruelest draws per their opponents’ power rankings. Last season, Bayern Munich (92.9 average opponent rating) and Paris Saint-Germain (92.7) entered with the two statistically-toughest draws. Both went on to defy the odds, with PSG winning their second-consecutive crown, while Bayern reached the semifinals before ultimately being eliminated by the French powerhouse.

Both teams will be clawing for global glory come May, but this time around, they will have to contend with the likes of reigning Premier League champions Arsenal and Spanish back-to-back champions Barcelona from the very first stage.

Here’s how the full 2026–27 schedule stacks up.

Easiest 2026–27 Champions League Draws

Team Avg. Opp. Rating Notable Fixture Stuttgart 88.9 Atlético Madrid (H) Inter Milan 89.5 Real Madrid (A) Fenerbahçe 89.6 Liverpool (H) Shakhtar Donetsk 89.6 Real Madrid (H) Slovan Bratislava 89.7 Paris Saint-Germain (A) Porto 89.8 Manchester City (H) PSV Eindhoven 89.9 Real Madrid (A) Real Madrid 90.0 Arsenal (A) Liverpool 90.0 Inter Milan (Away) Viking 90.2 Bayern Munich (H) LASK 90.2 Liverpool (H) Roma 90.5 Paris Saint-Germain (A) AEK Athens 90.5 Manchester City (A) Feyenoord 90.7 Barcelona (A) Borussia Dortmund 90.7 Arsenal (A) Arsenal 90.8 Bayern Munich (A) RB Leipzig 90.8 Real Madrid (A) Barcelona 90.8 Paris Saint-Germain (A)

Andoni Iraola will have a spring in his step this morning, after the new Liverpool manager received a very kind league phase slate (90.0 opponent average rating), the easiest of any of the competing Premier League teams. Per Opta’s power rankings, Atlético Madrid and Inter Milan were the two easiest opponents from the behemoths of Pot 1, and Liverpool drew them both.

José Mourinho will also be quite pleased, as Real Madrid drew favorably (90.0 opponent average rating). Sure, Los Blancos have to contend with Arsenal right off the bat at the Emirates, but the 15-time winners should have confidence facing against their other opponents. Inter Milan is a potentially tricky clash, but Mourinho will face his former employers at the Bernabéu.

Hardest 2026–27 Champions League Draws

Team Avg. Opponent Rating Notable Fixture Sabah 92.2 Arsenal (A) Lens 92.1 Liverpool (A) Slavia Prague 92.0 Bayern Munich (A) Atlético Madrid 92.0 Bayern Munich (H) Club Brugge 91.7 Inter Milan (A) Manchester City 91.7 Paris Saint-Germain (H) Napoli 91.4 Arsenal (H) Lille 91.3 Bayern Munich (H) Bodo/Glimt 91.2 Bayern Munich (H) Real Betis 91.2 Arsenal (H) Aston Villa 91.2 Barcelona (A) Villarreal 91.1 Paris Saint-Germain (H) Galatasaray 91.1 Paris Saint-Germain (A) Paris Saint-Germain 91.1 Barcelona (H) Como 91.0 Barcelona (A) Bayern Munich 91.0 Arsenal (H) Manchester United 90.8 Bayern Munich (H) Sporting CP 90.8 Manchester City (A)

Enzo Maresca has his work cut out for him. Filling the giant shoes of Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, the Italian also has the toughest Champions League draw of any of the Premier League teams. Erling Haaland and Co. must face two European heavyweights right off the bat, taking on Barcelona at Camp Nou before welcoming titleholders PSG to the Etihad. Pot 2’s Sporting CP will also not be a walk in the park, advancing to the quarterfinals in last year’s competition and going toe-to-toe with Arsenal.

It also won’t be an easy journey for Unai Emery’s Aston Villa. They drew both Barcelona and PSG from Pot 1, yet they will hope to defeat the defending champions at Villa Park as they did in 2024–25. The Villans are also up against Borussia Dortmund and Club Brugge, the two statistically-hardest teams of their options from Pot 2.

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