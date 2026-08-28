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2026–27 Champions League Draw: Ranking Every Club’s Schedule From Easiest to Hardest

Standout league phase ties include Paris Saint-Germain vs. Barcelona and Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal.
Sophia Vesely|
Champions League 2026–27 will not disappoint.
Champions League 2026–27 will not disappoint. | Francesco Scaccianoce/UEFA/Getty Images

The Champions League draw took place at Grimaldi Forum in Monaco on Thursday, seeing French legend Thierry Henry and Spanish star David Villa unravel the fates of the 36 competing teams across Europe.

Each club, all competing in one big, shared table, learned the eight opponents they will face in the first stage of the showpiece event between September and January—playing in four home and four away games.

There are rules regarding who a team can and cannot meet in the league phase. For example, clubs cannot compete against opponents from their own country, while they must be drawn against two opponents from each seeding pot (1–4), which were groupings determined on UEFA coefficient—a ranking system based on performance from the last five years. Inevitably, though, not all draws were created equal.

Some teams will have a much tougher time than others to achieve a top-24 spot in the table and, thus, advance to the next round. The top eight of those 24 receive a direct bye to the round of 16, while other 16 teams must battle for the remaining spots in a two-legged playoff round.

The Opta supercomputer has been whirring, crunching the numbers for which teams have the kindest and cruelest draws per their opponents’ power rankings. Last season, Bayern Munich (92.9 average opponent rating) and Paris Saint-Germain (92.7) entered with the two statistically-toughest draws. Both went on to defy the odds, with PSG winning their second-consecutive crown, while Bayern reached the semifinals before ultimately being eliminated by the French powerhouse.

Both teams will be clawing for global glory come May, but this time around, they will have to contend with the likes of reigning Premier League champions Arsenal and Spanish back-to-back champions Barcelona from the very first stage.

Here’s how the full 2026–27 schedule stacks up.

Easiest 2026–27 Champions League Draws

Team

Avg. Opp. Rating

Notable Fixture

Stuttgart

88.9

Atlético Madrid (H)

Inter Milan

89.5

Real Madrid (A)

Fenerbahçe

89.6

Liverpool (H)

Shakhtar Donetsk

89.6

Real Madrid (H)

Slovan Bratislava

89.7

Paris Saint-Germain (A)

Porto

89.8

Manchester City (H)

PSV Eindhoven

89.9

Real Madrid (A)

Real Madrid

90.0

Arsenal (A)

Liverpool

90.0

Inter Milan (Away)

Viking

90.2

Bayern Munich (H)

LASK

90.2

Liverpool (H)

Roma

90.5

Paris Saint-Germain (A)

AEK Athens

90.5

Manchester City (A)

Feyenoord

90.7

Barcelona (A)

Borussia Dortmund

90.7

Arsenal (A)

Arsenal

90.8

Bayern Munich (A)

RB Leipzig

90.8

Real Madrid (A)

Barcelona

90.8

Paris Saint-Germain (A)

Andoni Iraola will have a spring in his step this morning, after the new Liverpool manager received a very kind league phase slate (90.0 opponent average rating), the easiest of any of the competing Premier League teams. Per Opta’s power rankings, Atlético Madrid and Inter Milan were the two easiest opponents from the behemoths of Pot 1, and Liverpool drew them both.

José Mourinho will also be quite pleased, as Real Madrid drew favorably (90.0 opponent average rating). Sure, Los Blancos have to contend with Arsenal right off the bat at the Emirates, but the 15-time winners should have confidence facing against their other opponents. Inter Milan is a potentially tricky clash, but Mourinho will face his former employers at the Bernabéu.

Hardest 2026–27 Champions League Draws

Team

Avg. Opponent Rating

Notable Fixture

Sabah

92.2

Arsenal (A)

Lens

92.1

Liverpool (A)

Slavia Prague

92.0

Bayern Munich (A)

Atlético Madrid

92.0

Bayern Munich (H)

Club Brugge

91.7

Inter Milan (A)

Manchester City

91.7

Paris Saint-Germain (H)

Napoli

91.4

Arsenal (H)

Lille

91.3

Bayern Munich (H)

Bodo/Glimt

91.2

Bayern Munich (H)

Real Betis

91.2

Arsenal (H)

Aston Villa

91.2

Barcelona (A)

Villarreal

91.1

Paris Saint-Germain (H)

Galatasaray

91.1

Paris Saint-Germain (A)

Paris Saint-Germain

91.1

Barcelona (H)

Como

91.0

Barcelona (A)

Bayern Munich

91.0

Arsenal (H)

Manchester United

90.8

Bayern Munich (H)

Sporting CP

90.8

Manchester City (A)

Enzo Maresca has his work cut out for him. Filling the giant shoes of Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, the Italian also has the toughest Champions League draw of any of the Premier League teams. Erling Haaland and Co. must face two European heavyweights right off the bat, taking on Barcelona at Camp Nou before welcoming titleholders PSG to the Etihad. Pot 2’s Sporting CP will also not be a walk in the park, advancing to the quarterfinals in last year’s competition and going toe-to-toe with Arsenal.

It also won’t be an easy journey for Unai Emery’s Aston Villa. They drew both Barcelona and PSG from Pot 1, yet they will hope to defeat the defending champions at Villa Park as they did in 2024–25. The Villans are also up against Borussia Dortmund and Club Brugge, the two statistically-hardest teams of their options from Pot 2.

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Sophia Vesely
SOPHIA VESELY

Sophia Vesely is a writer, reporter and editor for SI FC, with an emphasis on North American coverage. Her experience comes from regional journalism as a former sports reporter for the Orlando Sentinel, Dallas Morning News and Seattle Times. Vesely graduated from Swarthmore College, where she played collegiate soccer as a wingback. She specializes in MLS, NWSL and NCAA soccer.

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