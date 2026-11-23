With each passing week, José Mourinho is beginning to sound more and more like his old self. After Villarreal midfielder Santi Comesaña implied La Liga referees are bias toward Real Madrid and Barcelona, the Portuguese boss insisted the player must be “suffering from amnesia.”

There are very few weekends that go by without some sort of refereeing controversy in the Spanish top-flight. Barcelona’s 3–2 comeback win over Villarreal on Sunday was another blockbuster match marred by divisive decisions from referee Alejandro Hernández Hernández.

Fermín López was sent off from the bench, penalty shouts went largely unanswered from both sides and a disputable corner kickstarted Barcelona’s comeback. The questionable calls, along with Villarreal’s blown 2–0 lead, had Comesaña fuming at the final whistle.

After going off on the referees and highlighting particular decisions, he added: “The same thing happened to us at the Bernabéu. The pressure that Barça and Real Madrid put on referees is intense.”

Mourinho wasn’t going to let that comment slide. “He’s suffering from amnesia for bringing Real Madrid into it, because against Real Madrid it was 2–0 and the game was over, but the goal was disallowed and Viní Jr was sent off.

“Real Madrid were down to 10 men for 20 minutes plus eight minutes of added time. Either he’s suffering from amnesia or they like to make it easier for themselves by lumping both teams together. Let him do that, but not with Negreira. Let him leave us out of that mix when it comes to Negreira, but if he wants to talk nonsense or suffer from amnesia about these little things, it’s no big deal.”

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The Irony of Comesaña’s Jab at Real Madrid, Barcelona

Barcelona put together a stellar second half to overcome Villarreal. | David Ramos/Getty Images

As Mourinho pointed out, Real Madrid were on the wrong end of the most decisive refeering decision when they hosted Villarreal back in October. The team had just doubled its lead through Vinícius Júnior, but intervention from the VAR disallowed the goal and sent the Brazilian off for pulling the hair of midfielder Nathan Saliba.

Vinícius Jr was then handed a four-match ban, leaving Real Madrid without one of their starting attackers for over a month on the domestic stage.

As for the claim Barcelona got all the calls in Sunday’s affair, Hansi Flick spent much of his postgame press conference insisting the opposite. “With this referee, it’s always the same story. And if this is going to be the case, we just have to play better to win, like we did in the second half.”

The German boss added: “I don’t know why Fermín was sent off. In fact, I asked them, and that’s why I saw the yellow card. What I do know is that the fourth official was looking at our bench the entire match.”

The referee’s official match report later revealed Fermín told fourth official Alejandro Clemente Ortuño “don’t f--- with me!” from the bench, which resulted in his straight red card in the 75th minute.

Real Madrid and Barcelona might be on opposite sides of almost everything in La Liga, including the Negreira case, which alleges the Catalans previously bribed former vice president of the refereeing committee José María Enríquez Negreira for favorable decisions. But they are now seemingly aligned in their frustration against the league’s inconsistent officiating.