Argentina Boss Omits Lionel Messi From World's Best Player List
Lionel Scaloni surprisingly did not name Lionel Messi as one of the three best players in the world.
In many people's eyes, Messi solidified himself as the best player of all time when he helped Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The monumental accomplishment not only led the former Barcelona superstar to his record-eighth Ballon d'Or award, but also helped the Argentine on his road to winning the most trophies in soccer history.
Scaloni has had a front row seat to Messi's greatness in his seven-year stint as Argentina's manager. The two have worked together to bring La Albiceleste back to glory by winning back-to-back Copa América titles and of course, a FIFA World Cup.
It took some by surprise, then, when Scaloni revealed his picks for the current best players in soccer.
“Kylian Mbappé, Lamine Yamal, and the third one could be one of ours. It could be Julián Alvarez or Lautaro Martínez," Scaloni said in a recent interview with Spanish journalist Siro López. "We don’t put Leo in the discussion because it’s tiresome."
Messi, along with Cristiano Ronaldo, have dominated the conversation for so long that Scaloni instead opted to highlight the next generation of superstars dominating Europe's top five leagues. Mbappé just recently broke Real Madrid's debut season goalscoring record while 17-year-old Yamal helped Barcelona claim what will be a domestic treble under Hansi Flick.
Julián Alvarez, meanwhile, put together a stellar debut campaign with Atlético Madrid, scoring 27 goals across all competitions so far. Even more impressive, though, is Lautaro Martínez. The striker was the hero of Argentina's Copa América 2024 campaign and now led Inter Milan to the 2025 Champions League final.
Still, Scaloni made sure to include Messi in his all-time XI. The 46-year-old opted for a front three of Messi, Ronaldo Nazário and Ronaldo.
Messi and Scaloni could further cement their legacies at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner remains uncertain of whether he will participate in the tournament.