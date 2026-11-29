A huge game beckons in the Premier League on Sunday, as Arsenal welcome an out-of-sorts Manchester City to Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners hold a six-point lead at the top of the table, and are projected by many to retain their crown with relative ease. Dropped points in back-to-back games means everything isn’t going swimmingly for Mikel Arteta’s side, who were guilty of complacency at St. James’ Park last weekend before producing a wasteful performance against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

It’s nothing Arsenal can’t fix, and they’re taking on rivals City at a delicate moment for the eight-time Premier League winners. There’s suddenly a sense that the looming sanctions after a damning guilty verdict are starting to impact Enzo Maresca’s side, who required Rayan Cherki to produce a sequence of magic to earn a point against Napoli in the week.

It’s a City team that looks worryingly unfamiliar, and the champions will be out to take full advantage of their current vulnerability.

Opta Supercomputer Win Predictor

Opta rates Arsenal as the comfortable favorites for Sunday’s match. While the Gunners were forced to fight back for a point at Newcastle United before surrendering their advantage against Dortmund, they’ve amassed 28 points from their opening 11 league outings.

Arteta’s side remains incredibly tough to beat, and they actually extended their lead at the top last weekend after Brighton & Hove Albion lost at Hull City.

The Cityzens’ slump drifted across to the Champions League midweek, as a pretty poor Napoli team secured a point at Etihad Stadium. Maresca’s style of play is beginning to appear insipid, ponderous and is failing to offer the necessary protection in defensive transition. They’re four games without a win in this competition.

Outcome Likelihood Arsenal 54.4% Draw 23.5% Man City 22.2%

*Data supplied by Opta’s match center.

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Gunners Take Full Command of Title Race

Arsenal can take full control at the top of the table. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

City’s form and the unlikelihood of Brighton sustaining their excellent start to the season mean that plenty are starting to project Liverpool as Arsenal’s most likely challengers at the top.

The Gunners are imperfect, and their absence of a superstar in attack means they’re unlikely to blow the division away, as impressive as their production has been up to this point. It’s their stability and stubbornness that are carrying the flag, and another statement victory is in the offing.

The mood around the Cityzens is rather bleak, with Erling Haaland looking forlorn as he spoke after Tuesday’s draw. They’re in a proper slump, and the Emirates hasn’t been a happy hunting ground for the visitors in recent years.

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THREE KEY TALKING POINTS AHEAD OF ARSENAL VS. MAN CITY

Man City’s malaise continued in the Champions League. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

• Arsenal’s home form: Emirates Stadium has become the hardest place for visiting teams to play in the Premier League. The Gunners are the only team in the division yet to drop a single point on home soil, and they lost just twice on their patch in all competitions last season.

• David Raya’s status: This is a key subplot heading into Sunday’s clash. Arsenal thought they were going to be without their superb goalkeeper for weeks, maybe months, when he trudged off with a shoulder injury last weekend. And while he missed the draw with Dortmund, it suddenly appears as if he has a chance of returning as soon as this weekend. Having Raya back in the mix so soon would be a massive boost for the hosts.

• Man City’s slump: It’s quite remarkable that this City team, given how it’s looked over the past month, won seven successive games to start the league season. Maresca’s side currently appears a little bit broken. They’re winless in four league games and were held by a middling Napoli team in the week. The Italian’s uninspiring positional soccer has been figured out, and only Newcastle (20) have surrendered more fast breaks (18) than the Cityzens in the top flight.

Prediction: Arsenal 2–1 Man City