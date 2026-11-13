There is “no question” of Barcelona letting Gavi leave in the upcoming January transfer window, reports in Spain state, with the young midfielder determined to play a bigger role for Hansi Flick’s side as the season progresses.

Gavi has long been heralded as one of Barça’s gems from their La Masia academy, joining the club when he was 11 and making his first-team debut in August 2021, becoming the fourth-youngest player to feature in La Liga for the Blaugrana at the age of 17.

He swiftly emerged as an imperative figure in Barcelona’s midfield thanks to his combination of technical mastery and ruggedness without the ball. Gavi made a combined 70 La Liga appearances in 2021–22 and 2022–23, as Barça lifted the title under Xavi Hernández. But the midfielder’s burgeoning trajectory was beset by a major knee injury suffered on international duty in November 2023.

In truth, things haven’t quite been the same for the adored starlet since. So much so that the former ‘untouchable’ has been linked with a move away from his long-time club.

Barcelona’s Stance on Gavi Departure Made Clear

Gavi has started just two matches this season. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Gavi just hasn’t played a major role since Flick took the reins in 2024. Barcelona have claimed back-to-back La Liga titles and are favorites to win three straight, but Gavi has been on the periphery for much of their dominant spell.

He suffered another major injury last August—an ill-timed setback given that he’d embarked on a strong preseason and returned to a level recognizable to his pre-injury self.

Gavi played just 13 times in all competitions last season as a result, and a crowded midfield depth chart means minutes have been hard to come by so far this term. The 22-year-old has started just two matches and played a little over 200 minutes.

The lack of opportunities ignited Spain’s transfer rumor mills, suggesting that the academy graduate was one of the players at risk of being sold in order to help balance the books and bolster Barça’s defense. However, Gavi's agent, Iván de la Peña, has already shunned the idea of his client moving on, and the latest reports from Spain suggest the club doesn't intend to sell the midfielder either.

MARCA reports that sporting director Deco has no interest in sanctioning a sale next year, with Gavi keen to knuckle down and play a bigger role for Flick’s side as the season progresses.

Bayern Munich and Napoli had been listed as the clubs boasting an interest if Barça were contemplating a sale, or the player pushed for a move. Manchester United were also linked in the summer.

‘Always An Option’—Flick on Gavi’s Lack of Minutes

Flick has said he's spoken to Gavi about his lack of minutes. | Alex Caparros/Getty Images

As gifted as Gavi is, Flick is blessed with an array of outstanding midfield options in both the pivot and No. 10 role.

Barcelona acquired World Cup Player of the Tournament (and 2024 Ballon d’Or winner) Rodri from Manchester City in the summer, and recently welcomed Frenkie de Jong back from a knee injury. Flick has also placed a lot of faith in Marc Bernal, while Pedri is often instrumental.

Fermín López has made the attacking midfield his own in Dani Olmo’s absence, reducing Gavi to cameo roles. In fact, only six players have played fewer minutes this season than Gavi (232), including De Jong, as well as goalkeepers Dominik Livaković and Wojciech Szczesny.

Flick said ahead of last week’s Champions League clash with Aston Villa that he’s spoken to the midfielder about his lack of opportunities, saying that Gavi hasn’t lost confidence despite the role he’s played.

“We all know his quality, and Gavi is always an option, but once the game starts, that option can disappear, and you can’t always stick to your initial plan. I’ve spoken with him, and the important thing is that he has confidence.”

Gavi certainly has his work cut out for him if he’s to increase his game time, given the competition, but currently appears undeterred.