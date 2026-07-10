Barcelona ‘Agree to Deal’ for New Attacker—But It’s Not the One They Need

After seeing their first bid rejected, Barcelona have reportedly struck a deal with Borussia Dortmund for forward Karim Adeyemi, who is the second attacking reinforcement coming to Catalonia this summer.

Adeyemi, who recorded 10 goals and eight assists in 44 appearances for BVB last season, was open to leaving Germany this summer in search of more consistent minutes. Previous reports indicated he preferred a move to the Premier League, but an unexpected pursuit from the defending Spanish champions now sees the 24-year-old on his way to La Liga instead.

Fabrizio Romano reports Dortmund accepted Barcelona’s improved bid of €22 million ($25.2 million) plus €7 million ($8 million) in add-ons, based on titles and appearances, for the Germany international.

Dortmund previously turned away the Catalans’ initial €20 million ($22.8 million) offer for Adeyemi, but they came around 24 hours later for the extra €2 million. The forward is expected to sign a five-year deal with the Catalans.

Adeyemi now joins former Newcastle United forward Anthony Gordon as Barcelona’s first two transfers of the summer. The signings stay true to the club’s top priority ahead of the 2026–27 season: bolstering its attack.

Barcelona Slowly Plugging Holes in Their Attack

Barcelona spent big on Anthony Gordon, but even more pricy moves could be on the horizon. | Adria Puig/Anadolu/Getty Images

The defending Spanish champions bid farewell to superstar striker Robert Lewandowski at the end of the 2025–26 season, leaving a gaping hole in Barcelona’s frontline. The Pole, who joined MLS side Chicago Fire, carried the goalscoring burden for the Catalans over the last four years, finding the back of the net 120 times in 193 appearances.

Barcelona also parted ways with Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford, who ended his season-long stint with 25 goal contributions. The winger was vocal about his desire to stay, but the club ultimately did not decide to trigger his €30 million ($34.3 million) buy option.

Losing both players left Barcelona in great need of attacking reinforcements, paving the way for Gordon and now Adeyemi’s arrivals. Except the latter is likely just a depth option for Hansi Flick to call on when he needs a spark off the bench or when the likes of Lamine Yamal or Raphinha needs a rest.

Adeyemi only scored 36 goals in 146 appearances for Dortmund. He also was left out of Germany’s World Cup squad after an underwhelming season and has a well-documented injury history.

Unlike Gordon, there is little room for Adeyemi in Flick’s XI.

Flick Still Out for a Blockbuster No. 9

Julián Álvarez is wanted by Barcelona. | Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

Adeyemi’s potential minutes at Barcelona could decrease even further if Barcelona ink a big name to replace Lewandowski up top. Gordon can play as a No. 9, and Ferran Torres is also an option, but the club has not been shy about its need for a blockbuster striker.

Barcelona’s public pursuit of Julián Alvarez has been one of the transfer sagas of the summer, but Atlético Madrid rejected their initial bid for the Argentine. Alvarez himself even expressed his desire for a transfer, but Diego Simeone seemingly has no intentions of letting his star forward go.

The Catalans also reportedly made an initial inquiry about Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane, but they swiftly saw their efforts shot down.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta made it clear Barcelona are still interested in Alvarez, but the price for the Argentina international is now even higher after Real Madrid saw a slightly ill-intentioned €150 million ($175 million) bid rejected.

The pressure would increase tenfold on Yamal and Raphinha next season if Barcelona do not find a worthy Lewandowski replacement. Gordon and Adeyemi have parts to play, but their output would have to be otherworldly to sufficiently replace the goals Lewandowski brought to the team since he arrived from Bayern Munich in 2022.

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