Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Atletico Madrid: Main Midfield Duo of Flick Era Returns

Barcelona travel to Spain’s capital on Sunday looking to avoid losing the top spot at the summit of La Liga and instead open a five-point gap to rivals Atlético Madrid.

Barcelona returned to winning ways in La Liga last weekend with an emphatic 6–1 victory over Alavés to rebound from the painful home Clásico defeat that ended their perfect start of the league season.

You’d think that 10 wins from 11 matches would’ve sufficed for Barcelona to open a comfortable gap atop the standings, but Atlético Madrid have won seven in a row and an early season draw is the only reason why Barça enter the weekend two points clear in first.

These two teams have delivered fireworks in recent meetings and it will take a gargantuan effort for Hansi Flick’s injury-ridden side to escape the Metropolitano with three points. The marquee fixture of the weekend in La Liga promises to be a thrilling affair.

Here’s how Barcelona could lineup against Atlético Madrid on Sunday.

Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Atlético Madrid (4-2-3-1)

GK: Joan García—García will be confident heading into Sunday’s clash after keeping the first Champions League clean sheet of his career.

RB: Brian Fariñas—With Jules Koundé and Xavi Espart out, plus Eric García only just returning to training late in the week, Fariñas will make his third straight start playing out of position at right back in what will be by far the toughest challenge of his young career to date.

CB: Pau Cubarsí—The memory of his costly red card against against Atléti in last season’s Champions League quarterfinals remains fresh. Cubarsí will take the field on Sunday looking to redeem himself.

CB: Gerard Martín—Martín has struggled significantly against elite opposition of late, and he’ll have his hands full with Julián Alvarez on Sunday.

LB: João Cancelo—Cancelo produced Barcelona’s winner against Atléti the last time they met in La Liga—even if it was Robert Lewandowski who scored it—but it’s his shaky defensive record that the hosts will try to exploit.

CM: Frenkie de Jong—With Rodri out injured, Frenkie de Jong will start in midfield for the first time this season and will operate alongside Pedri. The duo has been the most used pairing of the Flick era but haven’s started a game together since mid-January.

Pick Your Barcelona XI!

CM: Pedri—After a brilliant start of the term, Pedri has been quiet in recent games. Barcelona’s conductor must be at his best because his passing quality could be the key to unlock Atléti’s defense—as it has been in the past.

RW: Lamine Yamal—Yamal has 29 goal contributions for club and country since the start of the season—the most of any player in Europe. Still, his performances against Real Madrid and PSG left plenty to be desired, and another anonymous showing against Atléti would significantly decrease Barcelona’s chances of success.

AM: Fermín López—Bruno Fernandes is the only attacking midfielder in the world with more goal contributions that Fermín since the start of last season. He can be in-and-out of games at times, but the energetic midfielder can strike at any moment.

LW: Anthony Gordon—Gordon has bought in to his role as Barcelona’s weak-side attacker and has done all Flick has asked of him tactically. Still, the England international is yet to produce a signature moment for Barça, and Sunday would be the perfect time to change that.

ST: Raphinha—Only Cristiano Ronaldo’s 18 goals through 11 games to start the 2014–15 La Liga season betters Raphinha’s 15 this term in the history of the division. After signing a two-year contract extension, Barça’s captain has a point to prove against Atléti after missing the Champions League tie a season ago through injury.