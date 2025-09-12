‘Discussed Soon’—Barcelona Star Confirms Contract Talks Despite Slow Start
Eric García and Barcelona have already begun discussing a contract renewal, the defender revealed.
Barcelona are still reeling from the surprise departure of Iñigo Martínez. The veteran defender was the unsung hero of the Catalans’ 2024–25 treble-winning campaign, leading Hansi Flick’s defense across all competitions, before he joined Al Nassr this summer.
Without Martínez to call upon, Flick has had to rely on a carousel of personnel to complete his back four this season. Pau Cubarsí, Ronald Araújo, Andreas Christensen and García have all taken turns at center back through three La Liga matches in Barcelona’s title defense.
The latter is in the final 12 months of his contract with the Spanish giants. Despite renewing Lamine Yamal and Jules Koundé’s contracts this summer, Barcelona has yet to lock down García.
Still, both parties are progressing toward a new deal for the Spain international. García was optimistic when speaking about a possible renewal on the Jijantes channel.
“Everything will be discussed soon. We’ve started talking about a renewal,” García said.
The 24-year-old also weighed in on Barcelona’s slow start to the 2025–26 season. The defending Spanish champions played against nine men in their La Liga opener against Mallorca, needed a second-half comeback to get past newly promoted side Levante and then only managed a 1–1 draw with Rayo Vallecano.
Barcelona now trail Real Madrid in the La Liga standings; Xabi Alonso’s men started the season with three wins in three matches.
“Last year we started worse,” García said, referencing Barcelona’s 2–1 defeat to Monaco in their Champions League opener. “We’ve grown, we’re young and we've played all three games away.”
Flick’s men will be back in front of a home crowd this weekend when they take on Valencia. Except instead of a grand return to the newly renovated Camp Nou, more delays have forced Barcelona to play at the 6,000 capacity Estadi Johan Cruyff.
García will hope to get the nod in his fourth consecutive match this season amid his ongoing contract talks.