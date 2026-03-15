Barcelona vs. Sevilla: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

La Liga pace-setters Barcelona are back at the Camp Nou, ready to host Sevilla on Sunday afternoon, as they look to secure revenge against the side that handed them their first domestic defeat of the term.

Sevilla categorically dismantled Barcelona 4–1 in the reverse fixture at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, exposing the defensive flaws Hansi Flick’s side has failed to fully solve this season. Still, Barcelona are a different beast at home and regardless of the fatigue that’s become apparent in recent weeks, they’re a much stronger team than they were during that October meeting.

The Catalans battled to a 1–1 draw away against Newcastle United last time out in the Champions League. Flick’s men were second best on the night but still managed a favorable result that has them in pole position to advance to the quarterfinals.

With the return leg against Newcastle on Wednesday looming large, Flick is expected to heavily rotate his side against Sevilla, who have just two wins in La Liga since the turn of the year.

A rotated Barça defeated Athletic Club last weekend to maintain a four-point gap over Real Madrid in the title race. The same is required a week later, as a slip-up against Sevilla could prove tremendously costly.

Barcelona vs. Sevilla Score Prediction

Rotated Barça Get Job Done at Sevilla’s House of Horrors

Raphinha (left) and Marcus Rashford could use a confidence boos against Sevilla. | Javier Borrego/Europa Press/Getty Images

With the amount of rotations expected, it’s hard to envision Barcelona being at their formidable best. Still, the gap in quality is significant, and the Catalans have been flawless since returning home to the Camp Nou back in November.

Even without some key players featuring from the start, fringe talents will be looking to impress in hopes of earning more minutes during the crucial stretch of the season. If the result is at risk at any point, Flick could turn to his bench—as he has many times this season—to turn around the game.

Sevilla, assuming their inferiority, will likely play for a draw. Yet, as manager Matías Almeyda so clearly explained, the visitors’ main tactic might just be to "pray, pray, pray and believe.”

Historical head-to-head record : Sevilla might’ve won the reverse fixture, but they haven’t won at the Camp Nou since 2010. Furthermore, they haven’t won away at Barça in La Liga since the 2002–03 season, registering two draws and 18 defeats since.

: Sevilla might’ve won the reverse fixture, but they haven’t won at the Camp Nou since 2010. Furthermore, they haven’t won away at Barça in La Liga since the 2002–03 season, registering two draws and 18 defeats since. Barcelona’s Camp Nou form: If Sevilla’s away record against the Catalans wasn’t enough, Barcelona have also won all 11-games since returning to the Camp Nou. They’ve scored three or more goals in every home victory dating back to Dec. 13.

If Sevilla’s away record against the Catalans wasn’t enough, Barcelona have also won all 11-games since returning to the Camp Nou. They’ve scored three or more goals in every home victory dating back to Dec. 13. Sevilla’s tough start of 2026: Sevilla have just two wins from 10 matches since the turn of the year, keeping a clean sheet just once. Barcelona haven’t been shutout domestically since Dec. 2024.

Prediction: Barcelona 3–1 Sevilla

Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Sevilla

Many changes are expected in Barcelona’s XI. | FotMob

The toll of the long season is beginning to affect Flick’s squad, so Pedri, Marc Bernal, Fermín López and Lamine Yamal, who is dealing with an illness, could all get rested for Newcastle’s upcoming visit, although Gavi’s long-awaited return comes as a welcome boost.

Dani Olmo and Marc Casadó could feature from the start in the base of midfield, with Roony Bardghji and Marcus Rashford given opportunities to impress on the wings.

This tweak could allow Raphinha, who is in dire need of a goal, to operate in the No. 10 role or as a second striker behind the equally slumping Ferran Torres.

Defensive injuries are piling up, shrinking Flick’s backline alternatives. With Eric García nursing a muscular overload, Xavi Espart could enter the lineup to make his first professional start at right back.

Barcelona predicted lineup vs. Sevilla (4-2-3-1): García; Espart, Cubarsí, Martín, Cancelo; Casadó, Olmo; Bardghji, Raphinha, Rashford; Torres

Sevilla Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona

Sevilla are looking to end a 23-year drought at the Camp Nou. | FotMob

Almeyda, who is suspended for the clash, received mixed news following Sevilla’s 1–1 draw against Rayo Vallecano last time out. The veteran César Azpilicueta avoided a major injury and is expected to start on Sunday, unlike Kike Salas, who suffered a calf injury and won’t make the trip to Catalonia.

Gerard Fernández and Marcão will also miss the clash through injury, while Neal Maupay faces a late fitness test to determine his availability.

With Sevilla taking a defensive approach with five defenders, the bulk of the attacking responsibilities will fall on Alexis Sánchez, who’ll hope to strike against his former team for the second time this term.

Sevilla predicted lineup vs. Barcelona (4-2-3-1): Júnior; Mouriño, Navarro, Veiga, Cardona; Buchanan, Gueye, Comesaña, Moleiro; Pépé, Mikautadze.

What Time Does Barcelona vs. Sevilla Kick Off?

Location : Barcelona, Spain

: Barcelona, Spain Stadium : Spotify Camp Nou

: Spotify Camp Nou Date : Sunday, March 15

: Sunday, March 15 Kick-off Time: 11:15 a.m. ET / 8:15 a.m. PT / 3:15 p.m. GMT

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Sevilla on TV, Live Stream

Country TV/Live Stream United States ESPN Deportes, ESPN Select, ESPN App, fuboTV United Kingdom Premier Sports 2, Premier Sports Player Canada TSN2, TSN+ Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+

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