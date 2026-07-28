The Best Free Agents Still Available to Sign This Summer

The transfer market is expected to reach its frenetic peak in the coming weeks as clubs scramble for reinforcements ahead of the 2026–27 season.

The World Cup has disrupted business, but it’s conclusion in mid-July means teams can now focus entirely on bolstering their rosters. We have already seen some colossal sums splashed and there will be plenty more blockbuster transfers to come.

However, clubs cannot neglect the free agent market in their hunt for players. In the modern age of ludicrous price tags for mediocre talent, unattached players have never been more valuable, allowing clubs to save millions in transfer fees.

Here are the best free agents still on the market.

Goalkeepers

Stefan Ortega is without a club. | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images

Clubs interested in a new goalkeeper are unlikely to find what they’re looking for on the free agent market. There are few inspiring options without clubs, although quality matters less when recruiting for a backup or even third-choice stopper.

Of those available for zilch, ex-Manchester City man Stefan Ortega is the pick of the bunch. After signing a short-term deal with Nottingham Forest for the second half of last season, the German’s contract wasn’t extended after making just 10 appearances.

Fresh from an impressive World Cup campaign with Norway, 35-year-old Ørjan Nyland is a free agent. The former Aston Villa and Bournemouth stopper spent three years with Sevilla before being let go, with some eye-catching displays in North America potentially opening the door to new club opportunities this summer.

Ex-Arsenal goalkeepers Neto and Mathew Ryan are currently unattached, while former Fulham stoppers Steven Benda and Sergio Rico are also available.

Defenders

John Stones has been linked with Arsenal, Chelsea and Inter. | Crystal Pix/MB Media/Getty Images

Clubs eager to protect their wallet might still be able to recruit some high-profile defenders, with John Stones the standout option. Only 32 years old, the ex-Man City center back enjoyed a solid World Cup campaign with England and has been linked with Arsenal and Chelsea—although a move to Serie A champions Inter looks most likely.

The Nerazzurri have just allowed Francesco Acerbi to leave, with the 38-year-old still able to do a job after 28 appearances for the Italians last term.

Real Madrid sanctioned the exits of veteran defenders Dani Carvajal and David Alaba after injury-hit seasons, with both likely to be snapped up by teams eager for some experienced leaders in their backline. A wage cut might be required, though, especially with their respective fitness records.

Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu are both seeking new chapters after the pair of former Arsenal fullbacks were both released by Ajax recently.

There are a myriad of decent fullback options there to snatch, with Raphaël Guerreiro having recently departed Bayern Munich and joining the likes of Tyrell Malacia, Ricardo Rdoríguez and Krépin Diatta as a free agent.

Midfielders

Clubs will be tempted by Leon Goretzka. | Oliver Kaelke/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Rewind five or 10 years and the current crop of midfield free agents would prove quite the collection of options. Leon Goretzka, who recently left Bayern after eight years, is the leader of the pack, with the 31-year-old Germany international likely to have a long list of suitors, even if he will be forced to accept a step down from the Bundesliga champions.

Gortezka’s compatriot Julian Brandt is also without a team after leaving Borussia Dortmund, with Leeds United seemingly the likeliest destination.

Saudi Pro League clubs have enjoyed a summer clearout. Ex-Liverpool midfielders Fabinho and Georginio Wijnaldum are now seeking new clubs, while Franck Kessié, formerly of Barcelona, has departed Al Ahli and a decent World Cup with Côte d’Ivoire might have enhanced his reputation. One-time Inter star Marcelo Brozović is also a free agent after leaving Al Nassr.

Gargantuan fees were once splashed on South American duo Philippe Coutinho and James Rodríguez, but the attacking midfielders are now able to make their next moves for free. Nabil Fekir, another former La Liga No. 10, is unattached, too.

Yves Bissouma is hardly an exciting addition after leaving Tottenham Hotspur, but he’s still just 29 years old and could be a handy destroyer in the engine room. Lorenzo Pellegrini, Dani Ceballos, Tanguy Ndombele and Axel Witsel are other high-profile names on the market.

Forwards

Mohamed Salah is patiently waiting for his next club. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

It’s a major surprise that Mohamed Salah has still not announced his next club after leaving Liverpool at the end of last season. Teams in Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and the United States are eager to make him a flagship signing, but the veteran Egyptian is patiently biding his time ahead of a financially lucrative switch.

Salah is not the only star forward currently on the free agency list, with ex-Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović still without a club despite interest from Barcelona and others. The 26-year-old could be an astute addition, even if high wage demands might dissuade some suitors.

A disastrous spell at Manchester United is finally over for Jadon Sancho and all eyes are on his next move. The Englishman, who is still just 26 years old like Vlahović, will undoubtedly pique the interest of many, but his signing-on fee and salary are expected to be enormous.

Other ex-Premier League wingers are available. Riyad Mahrez, once of Man City fame, could be snapped up for nothing after exiting Al Ahli, while Raheem Sterling, Wilfried Zaha and Adama Traoré find themselves searching for fresh starts.

It seems a long time since Anthony Martial was considered the next big thing. The Frenchman is without a club after unspectacular spells with AEK Athens and Monterrey. Having just left Galatasaray, former Argentina international Mauro Icardi is another fallen giant waiting for his next switch.

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