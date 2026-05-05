The 10 Best Players of Premier League Gameweek 35—Ranked

We may look back on gameweek 35 as one of the most important in the 2025–26 Premier League season.

At the top of the standings, Manchester City’s slip-up against Everton has put Arsenal back in control of the title race, while Manchester United became the third side to book a spot in next season’s Champions League.

The impact was not only felt at the top, however. Tottenham Hotspur climbed out of the relegation zone and are now looking down at rivals West Ham United, with just one point separating the two teams with three games to go. Grab your popcorn.

With the dust now settled, here are the 10 best players of the week courtesy of FotMob’s player ratings.

10. Anton Stach (Leeds United)

Another great showing from Anton Stach. | Mark Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Rating: 8.4



Another week, another stellar showing for Leeds United midfielder Anton Stach.



Stach opened the scoring in his side’s 3–1 win over Burnley with one of five shots that made him the game’s leader in that category. He also created a game-high three chances for good measure.

9. Mikkel Damsgaard (Brentford)

Mikkel Damsgaard continues to impress. | Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images

Rating: 8.4



At some point, Mikkel Damsgaard’s electric performances for Brentford are going to stop flying under the radar.



His pinpoint strike to finish off his side’s 3–0 win over West Ham commanded the headlines, but this was yet another glorious all-round performance from Damsgaard, who boasted the game’s best pass accuracy (90%) while also creating three chances and offering eight defensive contributions.

8. Marcos Senesi (Bournemouth)

Marcos Senesi’s Bournemouth career is nearly over. | Robin Jones/AFC Bournemouth/Getty Images

Rating: 8.4



Everyone is well aware that the lucky team that snaps up Marcos Senesi on a free transfer could be landing on the bargains of the summer.



Alongside the equally excellent James Hill in Bournemouth’s backline, Senesi dominated Crystal Palace and gets the edge over his teammate after winning the penalty for the Cherries’ second goal in a 3–0 win.

7. Leandro Trossard (Arsenal)

Leandro Trossard was one of many Arsenal stars to catch the eye. | Mark Leech/Offside/Getty Images

Rating: 8.6



There was a lesser-seen ruthlessness to Arsenal this weekend, with winger Leandro Trossard one of many stepping up and embracing the pressure of a title challenge.



Trossard was an absolute nightmare for Fulham, completing a game-high six dribbles en route to picking up his 10th appearance of the season across all competitions.

6. Thierno Barry (Everton)

Thierno Barry will remember this weekend forever. | Lee Parker/CameraSport/Getty Images

Rating: 8.6



Arsenal will be sending Thierno Barry an invitation to their title parade if they can go on and secure the trophy in the coming weeks.



Everton’s hot-and-cold hitman tapped home twice in a 3–3 draw with Manchester City that could forever be remembered as the game that decided the winner of the entire season.

5. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Bukayo Saka was back with a bang. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Rating: 8.7



Making his first league start in around six weeks after returning from an Achilles injury, Bukayo Saka came back with a vengeance as he made light work of Fulham on Saturday.



Despite only being given 45 minutes, Saka made his time on the pitch count with a goal and an assist, and still finished the game with more chances created (four) than anybody else.

4. Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool)

Dominik Szoboszlai has been a shining light for Liverpool. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Rating: 8.7



Deployed as a makeshift striker in Liverpool’s 3–2 defeat to Manchester United, Dominik Szoboszlai once again reminded everybody why he is the only fair candidate for the club’s Player of the Season award.



A lovely solo goal and a selfless assist for Cody Gakpo had Liverpool dreaming about a comeback at Old Trafford, only for the Hungarian and his teammates to ultimately come up short.

3. Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest)

Taiwo Awoniyi made light work of Chelsea. | Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Getty Images

Rating: 8.9



Taiwo Awoniyi has started just two Premier League games this season. The first came against Chelsea back in October, and he had to be very patient as he waited for his second to arrive against the same opponents on Monday.



Clearly playing with a point to prove, Awoniyi tormented a Chelsea side that were beaten into submission as soon as he opened the scoring after just two minutes. A second goal shortly after the half-time break removed any doubt about the emphatic result.

2. Viktor Gyökeres (Arsenal)

A two-goal haul for Gyökeres. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Rating: 9.2



Per FotMob’s ratings, this was Viktor Gyökeres’s best performance in an Arsenal shirt so far.



The Swede turned two of his four shots into goals and even added the assist for Saka’s effort shortly before half-time in what ended up being a clinic in efficiency from Gyökeres.

1. Jérémy Doku (Man City)

Jérémy Doku netted two excellent goals. | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images

Rating: 9.4



Leading the way this week is Manchester City winger Jérémy Doku, although that will hardly soften the blow of what could ultimately prove to be a fatal stumble to his side’s title aspirations.



Doku opened the scoring against Everton with a glorious, curled effort and repeated the feat for the equalizer in stoppage time, but even those spectacular strikes were not enough to save his side.

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