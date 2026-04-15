Five Free Transfer Destinations for Marcos Senesi—Ranked

Marcos Senesi looks set to be an interesting story in the transfer market this summer, available as a free agent once his contract with Bournemouth expires on June 30.

Senesi still has an outside chance of going to the World Cup with Argentina after being named in an expanded March squad. But the summer is set to be a big one anyway because of the decision that needs to be made about his club career.

The 28-year-old has spent four seasons with Bournemouth since arriving in England in 2022 after the club’s promotion back to the Premier League from the EFL Championship. During that time, he’s usually been a regular starter—only a major hamstring injury limited him to 17 Premier League appearances last season. Senesi has played almost every minute so far in 2025–26.

With the Cherries well established as a Premier League club, he has proven himself of sufficient quality to survive in the notoriously tough division. While he may not be an outstanding player, Senesi could still be a valuable squad asset to clubs in the upper echelon of the table—especially when his free agent status makes this a largely straightforward transfer.

5. Liverpool

Senesi played under Arne Slot at Feyenoord. | ANP Sport/Getty Images

Even if Ibrahima Konaté winds up signing a new contract to remain at Anfield, Liverpool desperately need extra defenders ahead of next season after 2025–26 exposed a lack of depth at center back.



Senesi is the far more cost-effective choice than triggering a reported $94.4 million (£69.6 million, €80 million) buy-back clause for Jarell Quansah, sold to Bayer Leverkusen last summer.



He’s already well known to Arne Slot, too. The Argentine played for a season under Slot at Feyenoord in 2021–22, immediately prior to signing with Bournemouth. Senesi made 50 appearances and helped the Dutch club reach the UEFA Conference League final.

4. Manchester United

Man Utd have experienced center back injuries. | Shaun Brooks/CameraSport/Getty Images

Manchester United’s tactical switch back to 4-2-3-1 from Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 has lessened the need for center back numbers. However, regular injuries to Lisandro Martínez and Matthijs de Ligt being sidelined for the past four months raises a question over whether the Red Devils have enough.



When everyone is fit and healthy, Martínez and De Ligt, or Martínez and Harry Maguire will start. But Senesi could be a smart addition as a free agent, especially when resources this summer need to primarily be directed at two or more central midfield signings.



There’s even a chance that Andoni Iraola ends up at Old Trafford in time for next season.

3. Chelsea

The Chelsea defense is prone to mistakes. | Charlotte Wilson/Offside/ Getty Images

At the age of 28, Senesi would be a veteran of this Chelsea squad. That calmness and experience could be vitally important to an otherwise overly young squad without reliable defenders.



With Chelsea ultimately a club that expects to challenge for Premier League and Champions League titles, there are question marks over Wesley Fofana, Tosin Adarabioyo and Benoït Badiashile, all prone to the kind of mistakes the Blues cannot afford if those objectives are to be met.



Of their other options, Trevoh Chalobah is on an island, while Mamadou Sarr and Josh Acheampong have a combined age of 39 and remain very raw.

2. Barcelona

Cash in for Ronald Araújo would be welcome. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

A progressive center back who is strong on the ball and has an eye for line-breaking passes sounds like the kind who would fit right in at Barcelona.



What’s more, ‘free transfer’ is always music to the ears of those in charge at the Camp Nou.



If Barça can find a cash buyer for Ronald Araújo, who has barely started at center back all season, and bring in Senesi, it would go down as a financially smart piece of business.

1. Tottenham Hotspur

It’s not hard to imagine Cristian Romero packing his bags. | Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

If Tottenham Hotspur stay in the Premier League, the club makes a lot of sense for Senesi, who could even wind up replacing compatriot Cristian Romero. Doubts about the captain beyond this season remain.



Spurs is the place where Senesi could likely command the most regular place in the XI and would be a complementary presence to Micky van de Ven—assuming the Dutchman isn’t poached.



If Spurs end up relegated, this would certainly be a non-starter for Senesi, so it could very well be his most and least likely destination all at once.

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