Four months have passed since the U.S. men's national team crashed out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a humbling 4–1 defeat to Belgium. Since then, only one player has called time on his international career: Tim Ream.

While Alex Freeman, Antonee Robinson and Chris Richards have cemented their places in the starting backline, the biggest question mark hovers over who will now partner Richards in the center. Ream’s retirement has left a conspicuous void at the heart of the American defense, and the race to fill it is already heating up with a new generation of defenders eager to stake their claim.

Whoever succeeds Mauricio Pochettino as USMNT manager will inherit no shortage of options, from seasoned European veterans to emerging MLS prospects hungry to make their mark. Some have already established themselves as reliable international performers, while others are only just scratching the surface of their potential.

With that in mind, here are the five best center backs capable of playing a pivotal role for the Stars and Stripes at the 2030 World Cup.

5. Mark McKenzie

Mark McKenzie is still among the USMNT's top options at center back. | Omar Vega/USSF/Getty Images

He may be approaching his 28th birthday, but Mark McKenzie isn't going anywhere. After helping Philadelphia Union claim their first trophy with the 2020 Supporters’ Shield and establishing himself as one of MLS’s top young defenders, McKenzie crossed the Atlantic to hone his craft with Genk and Toulouse.



Now, after six years in Belgium and France, McKenzie will say goodbye to European soccer and return to Philadelphia in January. But while swapping Ligue 1 for MLS might represent a step down in competition, there's little reason to believe it will jeopardize his standing within the national team.



Having already earned 30 caps and won two Concacaf Nations League titles, McKenzie is a dependable presence in the USMNT setup. You'd have to go back to 2023 for the last time he missed out on a competitive international window, underlining his consistency across multiple managerial regimes.



While he’s never quite cemented himself as a first-choice starter, McKenzie has carved out an important role as a reliable defensive alternative, combining aerial strength with composure in possession and the ability to break opposition lines with his left foot. If he can maintain his remarkable injury record, he should be well-positioned to compete in his second World Cup come 2030.

4. George Campbell

George Campbell is an indispensable figure for West Brom's defense. | Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC/Getty Images

Unlike McKenzie, George Campbell’s European journey is only just beginning. After breaking onto the scene with boyhood club Atlanta United, Campbell spent two years with CF Montréal before joining EFL Championship outfit West Bromwich Albion.



Having helped steer West Brom clear of relegation in his debut season, Campbell has taken his game to another level since inheriting the captain’s armband. Whether he’s surging 20 yards upfield with the ball at his feet, going toe-to-toe with opposing strikers in aerial duels or splitting defensive lines with an incisive pass, Campbell has established himself as an indispensable figure in the Baggies’ backline.



His impressive form hasn’t gone unnoticed on the international stage, with Pochettino handing him his second USMNT call up in September. Having previously featured in a friendly victory against Venezuela in January 2025, Campbell started in the 4–1 win over Peru and the 1–0 triumph against Canada, offering a tantalizing glimpse of what he could bring to the national team over the coming years.



Campbell is still awaiting his competitive international debut after a groin injury forced him to withdraw from November’s Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals, opening the door for McKenzie to take his place. But at just 25 years old, he has plenty of time to establish himself as a mainstay in the USMNT defense. And if he can continue his upward trajectory in England, he could be entering the prime of his career just in time for the 2030 World Cup.

3. Neil Pierre

Neil Pierre is already making his mark for the USMNT at 19 years old. | Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

There’s a good chance that three of the USMNT’s center backs at the 2030 World Cup will have come through Philadelphia Union’s academy. And of those three, Neil Pierre might just have the highest ceiling, with the potential to establish himself as a cornerstone of the American defense for years to come.



After winning the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Defender of the Year award, Pierre has taken to top flight soccer like a duck to water. Standing at 6'7", the teenager possesses an extraordinary physical frame, but there’s far more to his game than sheer size and strength. His impressive footwork, balance and anticipation allow him to time his tackles to perfection, while his long strides and surprising acceleration enable him to cover vast swaths of ground and recover possession.



It’s precisely this combination of physical dominance and defensive mobility that has made Pierre integral to the Union’s resurgence. Capable of holding his own in one-on-one duels and sweeping up long balls over the top, Pierre is a one-man insurance policy that allows his team to press aggressively without leaving themselves exposed on the counterattack. He has also emerged as a prolific scorer with nine goals in 28 league appearances with Lyngby and the Union throughout 2026.



His meteoric rise hasn’t gone unnoticed, earning him USMNT call ups in the last two windows. He’ll be just 22 when the 2030 World Cup kicks off, and while he still has plenty to refine, his combination of physical gifts, positional awareness and goalscoring prowess makes him the best defensive talent in the American player pool. For Pierre, the sky is the limit—both figuratively and literally.

2. Auston Trusty

Auston Trusty is emerging as Richards’s long-term partner in the center of the defense. | Craig Foy/SNS Group/Getty Images

There may come a time when Neil Pierre knocks him off his perch, but for now, Auston Trusty is the man to beat. After starting out with Philadelphia Union and then Colorado Rapids, Trusty crossed the Atlantic and steadily climbed the English football pyramid with Birmingham City and Sheffield United before finding a home at Celtic, where he haswon four trophies, including two championships, in his first two seasons.



It hasn’t been a straightforward path for Trusty, who had to wait more than four years after his first call up to make his USMNT debut. He came off the bench in the 2023 Concacaf Nations League final, only to fade back into the international wilderness, making just two appearances over the next 29 months before ending 2025 on a high with an assist against Uruguay.



This year, Trusty has grabbed the bull by the horns and transformed himself from a peripheral figure into a pillar of the USMNT defense. Having featured in 11 of the team’s last 14 matches, he has seized his opportunity following Ream’s retirement, showcasing his strengths at both left back and center back.



With his imposing aerial presence, left-footed distribution and defensive composure, Trusty has helped the Stars and Stripes string together four consecutive clean sheets. He’ll be 31 at the 2030 World Cup, but with his international career finally gathering momentum, there’s every reason to believe he’ll remain a fixture in the American backline for years to come.

1. Chris Richards

Richards is one of the first names on the team sheet. | Sebastian Frej/Getty Images

There are a handful of players who, provided they stay fit, are all but guaranteed to start at the 2030 World Cup. Christian Pulisic is the talisman in attack, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams are the engines in midfield and Chris Richards is the rock at the heart of defense.



Over the past four years, Richards has become virtually undroppable for the Stars and Stripes. He played every minute of the 2023 and 2024 Concacaf Nations League Finals, the 2024 Copa América and the 2026 World Cup, barring a dead rubber against Türkiye. He missed just three minutes in their run to the 2025 Gold Cup final, underlining his status as one of the first names on the team sheet.



While the Americans boast ample depth in several positions, the gulf between Richards and the rest of their center back options is arguably wider than anywhere else on the pitch. Blessed with the anticipation to snuff out danger before it materializes, the athleticism to extinguish opposing transitions and the foresight to turn defense into attack, Richards is the glue that keeps the American backline intact.



He has already helped Crystal Palace rewrite their history books, leading the Eagles to the first three major trophies of their 121-year existence. But having conquered new heights in South London, Richards now has his sights set on an even greater prize: leading the USMNT to uncharted territory in 2030.