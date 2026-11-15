The Emotional Backstory Behind USMNT’s First Goalscorer in Haiti Demolition

U.S. men’s national team center back Auston Trusty dedicated his goal and performance in Saturday’s win over Haiti to his late father Walt, who he called his “idol.”

Trusty opened the scoring for the Stars and Stripes just 10 minutes into the first leg of the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals. The U.S. would go on score five more goals before the final whistle sounded at Nu Stadium, but Trusty’s close-range finish was enough to secure the win.

After the 6–0 victory, the 28-year paid an emotional tribute to his father. Walt Trusty passed away back in October and Auston was subsequently given a leave of absence by Celtic boss Martin O’Neill. Saturday marked the first time the player returned to the pitch since the tragedy.

“It’s very meaningful. I’ll try not to cry,” Trusty told TNT Sports in Miami. “My dad passed away not too long ago. This is my first time playing since he passed.

“I dedicate the goal to him, I dedicate this performance to him. He was my idol and he really helped me throughout my journey. This game really means a lot so I’m really happy to dedicate this goal and this match to him.”

Trusty Sounds Off on Mauricio Pochettino’s Exit

Mauricio Pochettino is headed to Manchester. | JC Ruiz/Getty Images

Much of Saturday’s match was overshadowed by Mauricio Pochettino’s impending exit. The Argentine, who only just signed a four-year extension with the USMNT back in August, is bidding farewell to U.S. Soccer to take charge of Manchester United.

Pochettino was visibly emotional in his pregame press conference and had nothing but great things to say about his time leading the Stars and Stripes. The players shared his sentiment, even though they clearly would rather the 54-year-old stay on their touchline.

“We play for him, he’s our gaffer,” Trusty said. “Obviously it’s sad that he’s moving on. It’s a great opportunity that he’s moving into.

“We play for him. It’s his team, it’s his identity. “The mindset is to win every single game, every single match.”

The USMNT started off Pochettino’s short farewell tour with a thumping victory and will look to make just as large a statement in Tuesday’s second leg, which is the Argentine’s final match in charge. After the final whistle sounds in Cincinnati, Pochettino’s mind will already be on all the problems he has to fix in Manchester.

A Big Opportunity Lies Ahead for Trusty

Auston Trusty is hoping to be Tim Ream’s long-term replacement. | Taylor Banner/USSF/Getty Images

Losing Pochettino is a blow for all the players, but especially Trusty. The center back had earned the manager’s trust following Tim Ream’s retirement, suddenly going from an after thought on the bench to a regular stater.

Now, he will likely have to prove himself again to whoever takes over for Pochettino. Reports indicated U.S. Soccer labeled the legendary Pep Guardiola as its top target, but the former Manchester City boss reportedly has no interest in ending his sabbatical early.

There’s still a slew of strong candidates for the position, and whoever takes over will have the power to keep Trusty alongside Chris Richards in defense or move him back to the bench. As of now, the Celtic man is the strongest option to replace Ream, but others will be vying for his spot, including 19-year-old Neil Pierre.

The Philadelphia Union defender was billed as Ream’s long-term successor, but he struggled to impress in his first senior camp last time around. Pochettino called him up again in November, but he was an unused substitute in the first leg against Haiti.

In four years, the young Pierre could develop into someone a new manager might trust in central defense at the 2030 World Cup, especially if Trusty does not make a strong enough claim for the position.