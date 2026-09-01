The 10 Biggest Transfer Deadline Day Signings of All Time

The summer transfer window may be open for several months, but that seldom prevents a flurry of activity occurring on its final day.

Some spectacular deals take place on Deadline Day each year as clubs scramble for reinforcements and marquee signings. In fact, many of the 21st century’s most memorable transfers have been staged with just hours to spare.

With that in mind, here are 10 of the most high-profile summer Deadline Day deals.

Ronaldo (Inter to Real Madrid, 2002)

The original Ronaldo joined Real Madrid from Serie A. | Manuel Blondeau/Photo & Co./Corbis/VCG/Getty Images.

O Fenômeno was no ordinary striker, something the Brazilian had frequently proven at club and international level before joining Real Madrid. From Cruzeiro in his homeland, he moved to PSV Eindhoven, Barcelona and then Inter, achieving remarkable success on each step of his path to superstardom.

As Real Madrid went through their Galácticos era, it was inevitable they would come for Ronaldo sooner or later, and his phenomenal performance for Brazil at the 2002 World Cup was the fuel they needed to spark a blockbuster transfer.

While frequent injuries prevented him from reaching truly stratospheric levels at the Bernabéu, Madrid were rewarded for their €46 million outlay. Ronaldo helped the club to two La Liga titles and finished up with 104 goals in just 177 matches.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Ajax to Juventus, 2004)

Zlatan’s first big break came in 2004. | PATRICK HERTZOG/AFPGetty Images

Much like Ronaldo, there was an unquenchable buzz around Zlatan Ibrahimović as he rose to prominence at Ajax as a gangly yet powerful center forward. After netting 48 goals in 110 appearances—many of which were characteristically sublime—it was only natural that Europe’s bigger fish took notice.

Juventus were the side to secure Ibrahimović’s signature and he immediately hit the ground running in Turin, scoring 16 times as the club secured the Serie A title. His output dropped during season two, however, as he produced just seven league goals before leaving at the end of the campaign amid the Calciopoli scandal.

A switch to Inter followed, before Ibrahimović made his way around many of Europe’s greatest sides. The Sweden international managed stints at Barcelona, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan before retiring.

Wayne Rooney (Everton to Manchester United, 2004)

The Premier League has known few players better than Wayne Rooney. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Aug. 31, 2004 is one of the most important dates in Manchester United’s modern history. It’s the day Wayne Rooney signed for the club from Everton for £27 million (over £130 million today when adjusted for inflation), after which he led the charge to success under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Despite being just 18 years old at the time, Rooney took no time adjusting to the weight of expectation at Old Trafford, and he finished his debut season with 17 goals across all competitions and the PFA Young Player of the Award to his name.

The rest, as they say, is history, with Rooney one of Man Utd’s most legendary figures. During his 13 years at the club, he not only scored a staggering 253 goals, he also won 16 pieces of silverware, including the Champions League in 2008 and five Premier League titles.

Sergio Ramos (Sevilla to Real Madrid, 2005)

Sergio Ramos is one of the greatest players in Real Madrid’s history. | Pierre-Philippe Marcou/AFP/Getty Images

Speaking of club icons, they don’t come much bigger than Sergio Ramos. One of Real Madrid’s all-time greats and most influential servants, he must be considered one of the most impactful Deadline Day signings ever made after being plucked from Sevilla in 2005.

Sixteen years with the record European champions was littered with success, primarily coming on the continent. The Spaniard was the beating heart of four different Champions League-winning campaigns with his passionate defensive displays from center back.

There was plenty of domestic joy, too, with Ramos, who cost €27 million at the time, lifting five La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey trophies and four Spanish Super Cups before moving to PSG in 2021.

Ashley Cole (Arsenal to Chelsea, 2006)

Cole won the Premier League at Arsenal and Chelsea. | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Many players have been traded between Arsenal and Chelsea since the turn of the century, but few have been quite as controversial as Ashley Cole. The left back’s move to Stamford Bridge in 2006 provoked an understandably furious response from Arsenal’s fans, but their loss was certainly Chelsea’s gain.

Cole had already won two Premier League titles with the Gunners and quickly bolstered a defense which was already England’s best under José Mourinho. Quick, tenacious and an excellent one-on-one defender, it’s little surprise he fit so perfectly in west London.

While Mourinho would soon be on his way, marking the beginning of an up-and-down period for the Blues, Cole’s consistency shone through. Another Premier League title arrived in 2010 and a Champions League crown followed two years later.

Mesut Özil (Real Madrid to Arsenal, 2013)

Mesut Özil was a major coup for Arsenal. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Arsenal had lost some of its appeal as a destination come the early 2010s as the Arsène Wenger era stagnated. The club had already failed in high-profile moves for Luis Suárez and Gonzalo Higuaín during the summer of 2013, but redemption came in the form of Mesut Özil on Deadline Day.

The German playmaker departed Real Madrid for the Emirates Stadium in what was considered a major coup for the Gunners. A club-record signing for £42.4 million, Özil’s silky movement and exceptional passing range swiftly made him a firm fan favorite.

The attacking midfielder’s spell in England was not without its disappointments, but few have operated with such swagger and grace in an Arsenal jersey. On his day, Özil was truly unplayable.

Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur to Real Madrid, 2013)

Gareth Bale won five Champions League titles with Real Madrid. | Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Özil’s Bernabéu departure helped finance Madrid’s signing of Gareth Bale, who arrived from Arsenal’s local rivals Tottenham Hotspur on the same day. The £85 million splashed by Los Blancos made the Welsh winger the world’s most expensive player at the time, and he was ultimately worth every penny.

Bale’s time in Spain was not always smooth sailing as the club’s fanbase repeatedly questioned his commitment to the cause during a nine-year spell. What they couldn’t question, however, was his talent on the field.

Bale conjured some of the most memorable moments in Madrid’s recent history, most notably his stunning overhead kick in the 2018 Champions League final—one of five European titles the forward won with the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus to Manchester United, 2021)

Cristiano Ronaldo briefly returned to Old Trafford. | Mike Egerton/PA Images/Getty Images

Few realistically expected Cristiano Ronaldo to ever return to Old Trafford, but in August 2021, United supporters who dreamed of a reunion got their wish. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner arrived from Juventus as Ole Gunnar Solskjær once again looked to the past to provide inspiration for the future.

A total of 24 goals in 38 appearances during his debut season highlighted how effective Ronaldo still was as a goalscorer, but debate raged over whether or not he actually improved United’s team. The veteran was clinical in the penalty box, but offered very little else.

Ronaldo quickly grew frustrated over what he perceived as a lack of ambition from the Red Devils off the field, and a public fallout with Solskjær’s replacement Erik ten Hag marked the end of an unspectacular comeback.

Cole Palmer (Manchester City to Chelsea, 2023)

An incredible signing for Chelsea. | Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Eyebrows were raised when Chelsea spent £42.5 million on an untested Cole Palmer from Manchester City, but it was quickly heralded as an exceptional piece of business following the forward’s astonishing debut term.

Palmer produced 25 goals and 15 assists in just 45 outings for Chelsea in 2023–24, and even slight reductions in his output during the following campaigns can’t detract from his status as one of the Premier League’s best Deadline Day deals.

Chelsea’s transfer approach of hoovering up young talent has often backfired during the BlueCo era, but Palmer is an incredible success story that continues to deliver for the west Londoners.

Alexander Isak (Newcastle United to Liverpool, 2025)

The Premier League’s record signing. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Alexander Isak dominated the discourse during the summer of 2025. The Sweden international was desperate to force a move to Liverpool from Newcastle United, even going on strike in an attempt to engineer a transfer. Eventually, his persistence paid off as the Magpies sanctioned a Premier League-record exit.

Liverpool spent £125 million on the striker as part of a sizeable and costly summer rebuild, with Isak having proven his worth across several goal-laden seasons on Tyneside.

However, a mixture of injury and poor form prevented him from discovering his mojo at Anfield during his debut campaign, which yielded just four goals in all competitions. Liverpool are still waiting for him to reach his potential.