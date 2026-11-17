As the United States men’s national team searches for its next manager to replace Mauricio Pochettino, one person unlikely to even enter the conversation is Jesse Marsch.

Although U.S. Soccer, having made a big play to get Pochettino in 2024, has eyes on Pep Guardiola in a bid to land a second superstar manager, Marsch is arguably the most high-profile American coach out there. It would make great sense from that perspective.

But the 53-year-old, a former USMNT player and later assistant coach, felt jilted by U.S. Soccer in 2023 when he believed the job was going to be his … until it wasn’t. Marsch was soon hired by Canada and has spent a lot of time since talking up his new adopted nation and talking down America, its attitudes, its politics and its soccer establishment.

He even hit out at Pochettino’s decision to leave for Manchester United so soon after signing a new contract and said he would never do the same. “I’m staying here. I love this job. I love this team. I love this federation and the sport in this country.”

The former RB Leipzig and Leeds United manager also effectively accused U.S. Soccer of completely altering the “trajectory” of his life, having pulled out of taking charge of Leicester City—at that point only recently out of the Premier League—because he was sure the USMNT job was coming.

Marsch told GiveMeSport earlier this year that “everything” was agreed with Leicester and that he felt “terrible” pulling out the rug at the last minute.

“All I’d say is that it was made very clear to me by U.S. Soccer that I was going to be the [USMNT] coach, and then it was made very clear to me that I was not,” Marsch said. “At the time, I was devastated and angry, but now I am thankful and really happy to be where I’m at.

“I got a call from U.S. Soccer when I was literally being fingerprinted [for a visa] at Leicester. I was ready to take that job, so it changed the trajectory of my life. I think things happen for a reason, and I’m happy with where I am right now.”

Marsch Is Happy ‘Riding With Canada’

“No chance” Jesse Marsch signs on with the USMNT. pic.twitter.com/hsRgaFZuN7 — Unfiltered Soccer (@UnfilteredSoccr) November 16, 2026

Landon Donovan and Tim Howard both know Marsch pretty well, having been national team players during his run as assistant to Bob Bradley at the 2010 World Cup.

Speaking about the possibility of succeeding Pochettino in the USMNT hot seat during the latest episode of Unfiltered Soccer, Donovan said “there is no chance” for a very long time, at least, that the job will go to Marsch.

“Jesse Marsch has burned every bridge that ever existed with the national team. 10 years down the road, is that possible [to] let bygones be bygones? But there is no chance now.”

Howard chimed in, “Jesse has burned bridges. One, Jesse doesn’t care, and two, I truly believe that Jesse believes what he says. I think he loves Canadian football and the federation and football in that country. I think Jesse felt hard done by in the last [USMNT manager] go-around, and he’s basically stuck his flag in … ‘Boom, that’s it, I’m riding with Canada.’”

Marsch steered Canada to its first-ever win in a World Cup match during the summer—hammering Qatar at BC Place—and ultimately making that two, thereby also guiding the team on its best-ever World Cup finish. Canada had gone winless at the tournament in 2022, placing 31st out of 32 teams, but reached the round of 16 on home turf. That will now be the platform on which to build.

Marsch’s current contract with the Canadian Soccer Association, signed just before the 2026 World Cup began, is good until after the next one in the summer of 2030.