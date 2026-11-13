‘Full Intention’—Jesse Marsch Slams Mauricio Pochettino’s Shock Man Utd Move

Jesse Marsch has never been one to mince words, and the Canada manager certainly didn’t hold back when addressing the shock vacancy now in the U.S. men’s national team’s managerial position.

The USMNT’s Mauricio Pochettino was announced as the new manager of Manchester United on Friday, replacing Michael Carrick at the helm of the Premier League giant following the latter’s firing less than 24 hours prior.

Pochettino’s sudden move was the product of a whirlwind plan first rumored less than a week ago and sees the 54-year-old Argentine boss break a four-year contract renewal he just signed with the U.S. Soccer federation back in August, a decision that will have a $10 million repercussion for United.

Marsch, who likewise recently signed a four-year contract renewal with Canada, expressed his scathing disapproval of Pochettino’s decision to leave, which the tearful Argentine said was “the most difficult of his career.”

“When I signed my contract to stay here [with Canada], it was with the full intention that, no matter who was coming or what was coming or anything, I'm not leaving,” Marsch said Friday. “I'm staying here. I love this job. I love this team. I love this federation and the sport in this country.”

Hiring Marsch Is Very Much Off the Table

Marsch isn’t leaving Canada anytime soon. | Omar Vega/Getty Images

Marsch had been candid in the past about his desire to lead the USMNT. In fact, he thought that he had secured the coveted position back in 2022, even turning down an offer from Leicester City for it; however, the U.S. Soccer eventually reversed course and rehired Gregg Berhalter.

The 53-year-old from Wisconsin eventually took charge of the Canada men’s national team in the spring of 2024, just months before the USMNT hired Pochettino.

If U.S. Soccer had any passing thought of poaching Marsch as Pochettino’s long-term replacement, then there is absolutely no doubt that it has now been put to bed.

Marsch is committed to his journey in Canada, especially after the historic run he led the Canucks on at the home World Cup.

Canada reached its greatest heights this summer, including achieving a whole host of firsts. Canada secured its first-ever point at a World Cup with a 1–1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina in the group stage opener. It then won its first-ever World Cup match with a 6–0 routing of Qatar, before securing Canada’s first-ever knockout stage berth by finishing second in Group B.

The nation also won its first-ever knockout stage match, defeating South Africa 1–0 in stoppage time to advance to the round of 16. Marsch has laid a significant foundation to build upon in four years’ time.

U.S. Soccer is reportedly turning its attention to Pep Guardiola as the “top target” to succeed Pochettino; however, Nashville SC manager B.J. Callaghan and U-23 Olympics manager Steve Cherundolo have also been floated as successors.