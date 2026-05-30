Chelsea Ruthlessly Troll Arsenal Minutes After Champions League Final Defeat

Arsenal fell to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final on Saturday, meaning Chelsea remain the only London club to ever win Europe’s most prestigious club competition ... and they wasted no time reminding the world of that.

The Gunners were tantalizingly close to winning the Champions League for the first time in club history. Arsenal took an early lead thanks to former Chelsea man Kai Havertz, who fired a thundering hit to score his second career Champions League final goal.

But it wasn’t to be for Arsenal, who squandered a 1–0 advantage for the second time in the club’s painful Champions League final resumé. Ousmane Dembélé equalized from the spot and when the final went to a penalty shootout after 120 minutes, it was Gabriel who became the villain, sending his decisive kick over the crossbar to crown PSG champions while simultaneously breaking Arsenal’s hearts.

Soon after Arsenal experienced another miserable European night, Chelsea rubbed salt in the wound with a dig on social media.

Chelsea Troll Arsenal on Social Media

Come and visit London’s Home of Trophies. 🏆



Book your Stadium Tour at Stamford Bridge now. ⭐️⭐️ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 30, 2026

Almost instantly after Gabriel missed his penalty to sentence Arsenal to an even longer wait for European glory, Chelsea shared a post on their official X account not-so-subtly poking fun at Arsenal’s defeat.

The Blues shared a post inviting fans to take a tour of Stamford Bridge to take a peak at the club’s trophy cabinet. The post was accompanied by a series of images, with a picture of the Champions League trophy appearing front and center.

“Come visit London’s Home of Trophies,” Chelsea’s post read, making a point to say this isn’t just Chelsea’s home of trophies, but England’s capital as a whole.

Chelsea have won the Champions League title twice, the first of which came in a penalty shootout against Bayern Munich in 2012, before dispatching Manchester City in an all-English final in 2021. The Blues stand as the only team in England’s capital to ever lift the Champions League.

But Chelsea weren’t the only Premier League team that poked fun at Arsenal’s defeat. Crystal Palace, who won the Conference League earlier in the week, also posted a picture of them lifting the club and captioned it: “European Champions.”

Premier League teams were involved in all three European finals this year. Palace won the Conference League and Aston Villa lifted the Europa League. Arsenal were unable to make it a perfect sweep with the Champions League.

It seems like Arsenal’s heartbreak is being celebrated by teams all over the English soccer landscape, and their London rivals are surely front and center, relishing the moment. Still, the Gunners simply being in position to win the Champions League is a testament on their quality and an indictment on other clubs—mainly a giant like Chelsea.

Arsenal Still Miles Above the Rest in England

Arsenal are the best team in England. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Chelsea might be throwing jabs at Arsenal, but that doesn’t change the fact that while the Gunners lifted the Premier League title for the first time in 22 years, the Blues finished the season 10th in the table and outside of the European competition places.

Furthermore, Arsenal pushed PSG to the absolute limit and all the way up to the uncertainty of a penalty shootout. Two months ago, Chelsea had their opportunity to dethrone the Parisians but instead fell to a humiliating 8–2 aggregate defeat in the Champions League round of 16.

Both sides couldn’t be heading into the summer in more opposite realities. Arsenal will still have a parade on Monday to celebrate their Premier League title while Chelsea are preparing to start the Xabi Alonso era, marking the fourth time in the last five seasons that the Blues start a term with a different manager.

Chelsea’s dig at Arsenal was a reminder of a historical fact, but strictly focusing on the present, the Blues have a long way to go before they can reach the Gunners's current level.

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