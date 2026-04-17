‘Nothing There for Me’—Cole Palmer Breaks Silence on Chelsea Future, Man Utd Links

Questions have been raised in recent months regarding Cole Palmer’s Chelsea future, but the dazzling playmaker has emphatically shut down any potential exit, revealing he’s “got no plans to move from Chelsea.”

Manchester United were rumored to be interested in facilitating Palmer’s return home to Manchester, where he could represent the club he grew up supporting. But in a lengthy interview with The Guardian, the 23-year-old attacking midfielder confirmed he has no plans of leaving west London any time soon.

“Everyone just talks,” Palmer said abut the speculation on his future. “When I see it I just laugh. Obviously Manchester is my home. All my family are there, but I don’t miss it. Maybe I’ll miss it if I don’t go for three months or something. But then when I get home I think there’s nothing there for me anyway.

“I’ve got no plans to move from Chelsea. We’ve still got a lot to play for. We’ve got the FA Cup semifinal and if we finish in a Champions League spot it puts us in a good position to sign players that we need.”

The departure of former manager Enzo Maresca combined with the poor results obtained in recent months have placed Chelsea’s project under serious scrutiny. Senior players Enzo Fernández and Marc Cucurella publicly questioned the project and hinted at potentially leaving the club, with the former even getting a two-game internal suspension for his comments alluding to a move to Real Madrid.

But Palmer seems to be fully committed to Chelsea‘s project, even during what’s been a difficult season for both the club and himself.

Palmer Shares Thoughts on ‘Inconsistent’ Chelsea Season

Cole Palmer and Chelsea are on the outside looking in of the Champions League race. | Ed Sykes/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Chelsea currently sit sixth in the Premier League, four points adrift of the Champions League places after just one win from their last seven in the league. The Blues also fell out of this season’s Champions League with a humbling elimination at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16.

“It has been an inconsistent season for whatever reason,” Palmer declared. “It’s just about, in my opinion, getting the right players in to help us kick on.

“Bringing a manager in mid-season, you have no preseason, hardly have time to train. You’re just focusing on games. But the manager is good and when he has a proper preseason and gets his ideas across properly and the way he wants to play he’s a top coach.

“If we as players perform to how we should be performing and we get the right players we can, him and us as a group, do some work.”

Injuries have compromised Palmer all season. | Izzy Poles/AMA/Getty Images

But performing at a high level has been something Palmer has struggled to do this season. After registering over 30 goal contributions in his first two seasons at Stamford Bridge, he’s got 13 across all competitions this term, and a nagging groin injury has played a massive role in his decline in production.

“I didn’t know how long I was going to be out for,” Palmer revealed. “I went to see a specialist and he said 10 to 12 weeks. Then I was playing when I was injured because I was out for 12 weeks and it was still not better.

“I’ve never been injured like this before. I’m sat there on the side for over three months. I came back in early December, Leeds away. I came on for 30 minutes, and I couldn’t even sprint. But I wanted to play so much. I was trying to play and it was just too strange. I didn’t know how to manage it.

“I’m all right now. It’s just about finding rhythm and performing again. It’s not just going to disappear. I’ve not lost all my ability. I’ve been injured.”

Rediscovering Palmer’s best is crucial for Chelsea’s future, one the England international very much sees himself being a part of.

Cole Palmer Believes in Chelsea’s Future

Cole Palmer is arguably Chelsea’s most important player. | Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images

Since joining Chelsea from Man City in the summer of 2023, Palmer has elevated his status as one of the best players in the Premier League. With a contract tying him to the Blues until 2033, he revealed he and other key players—namely Reece James—are on the same page with the club’s ownership group of what is needed to contend for major trophies moving forward.

“It’s something we’re working on together [with ownership],” Palmer said. “We’re on the same page. We want to win now and I think if we add right in the summer we can compete for serious trophies next season. I don’t think we’re far off.

“If you sign the right players in the right positions and the right characters and profiles, I think we have more than enough quality to compete and be more consistent than we’ve shown over this season.

At the age of just 23, Cole Palmer's four Premier League hat-tricks in a Chelsea shirt is more than any other player in the club's history. pic.twitter.com/uHuGKOdCqv — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) February 7, 2026

“We spoke to the owners and they’re sure of the players that are gonna do it. Reece [James] won’t sign a six-year contract if he’s not spoken to the owners and the directors. Me and Reece spoke a lot. About things we need, players we need to sign and how things need to be. He wouldn’t sign a new contract if he didn’t know what was going on.”

World-class defensive midfielder Moisés Caicedo is another core Chelsea star who recently showed faith in the club’s project, extending his contract until 2033. With Caicedo, James and Palmer in line, Chelsea have a strong foundation to build a winning team around.

Palmer’s Chelsea future seems to be secure, and he’s fully focused on having a strong end of the season that could help him achieve a major objective: representing England at the 2026 World Cup.

“It’s just about focusing on these last few weeks,” Palmer said. “Get back to myself that I know pretty well. Work hard and hopefully go away with England.”

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