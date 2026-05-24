Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Arsenal step out as Premier League champions for the first time in 22 years when they visit Crystal Palace on the final day of the domestic season.

The Gunners were indebted to Bournemouth midweek, the Cherries securing a draw with Manchester City that handed Arsenal their first title since the 2003–04 season. Celebrations were wild as players gathered at the training ground and fans descended upon the Emirates Stadium, that party atmosphere to be reignited when Arsenal are handed the Premier League trophy after the whistle.

Arsenal’s campaign is not over this weekend, however, a famous double still possible come the Champions League final on May 30. Mikel Arteta will certainly have one eye on the clash with reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain when selecting his XI in south London.

Palace also have a major European showdown on the horizon, Rayo Vallecano their opponents in Wednesday’s Conference League final. A first continental trophy looms as Oliver Glasner looks to bow out on a high, with the Eagles likely to take their foot off the gas for their dead rubber with the Gunners.

Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal Score Prediction

Points Shared As Priorities Lie Elsewhere

Nothing rides on Sunday’s duel at Selhurst Park. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

An encounter of little consequence will almost certainly lead to an uninspiring affair, especially with both clubs prioritizing their European exploits and undoubtedly making alterations to their preferred starting lineups.

Arsenal might still be slightly hungover from Tuesday night’s celebrations and players will be determined to make it through the trip to Selhurst Park without picking up an injury that would put their Champions League final or World Cup appearances in jeopardy.

Palace are also projected to make changes ahead of the Conference League final and motivation could be an issue for Glasner’s men. Don’t expect fireworks from this one.

Rotated lineups : Both teams should make pretty significant changes with bigger fish to fry over the next week, and the supporting cast could struggle to put on a show at Selhurst Park. A lack of rhythm and some inevitable rustiness could result in a low-quality affair of little intensity.

: Both teams should make pretty significant changes with bigger fish to fry over the next week, and the supporting cast could struggle to put on a show at Selhurst Park. A lack of rhythm and some inevitable rustiness could result in a low-quality affair of little intensity. Recent duels: After disappointing defeats in his first two duels with Arsenal, Glasner has made recent clashes far more competitive. Palace have drawn two of their last three in this fixture across 90 minutes, and their defeat at the Emirates in the league earlier this term was decided by just one goal.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1–1 Arsenal

Crystal Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal

Palace will change players where possible. | FotMo

Palace’s lack of depth means they will be unable to change their entire XI ahead of the clash with Rayo Vallecano, but the likes of Brennan Johnson, Jefferson Lerma, Will Hughes and Nathaniel Clyne could come into the team.

Injuries limit Glasner’s rotation options further. Chris Richards is certain to miss out after tearing multiple ligaments in his ankle, while Cheick Doucouré and Eddie Nketiah are long-term absentees. Borna Sosa is a doubt, too.

Crystal Palace predicted lineup vs. Arsenal (3-4-2-1): Henderson; Canvot, Lacroix, Riad; Clyne, Hughes, Lerma, Mitchell; Johnson, Pino; Strand Larsen.

Arsenal will make sweeping changes, | FotMob

Arteta is certain to shuffle his pack and lean on the immense depth of a squad engineered to fight on multiple fronts. That means rests for key performers, with Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel, William Saliba and David Raya among those destined for the bench—or omission from the squad entirely.

A makeshift backline could utilize Christian Nørgaard’s versatility, with Kepa Arrizabalaga coming in between the posts. Further forward, Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli will get opportunities to impress ahead of the Champions League final.

The Premier League’s youngest-ever winner, Max Dowman, could feature as a No.10, while Gabriel Jesus might start up top in what could be his final Premier League appearance for the Gunners.

Arsenal will be without three players through injury, right backs Ben White and Jurriën Timber sidelined alongside Mikel Merino.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1): Kepa; Mosquera, Nørgaard, Hincapié, Calafiori; Zubimendi, Lewis-Skelly; Madueke, Dowman, Martinelli; Jesus.

What Time Does Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal Kick Off?

Location : London, England

: London, England Stadium : Selhurst Park

: Selhurst Park Date : Sunday, May 24

: Sunday, May 24 Kick-off Time : 4 p.m. BST / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT

: 4 p.m. BST / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT Referee : Farai Hallam

: Farai Hallam VAR: Nick Hopton

How to Watch Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States CNBC United Kingdom Sky Sports Premier League, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico FOX Mexico, FOX One

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