EA FC 27 Wonderkids: The Best Young Players to Sign in Career Mode

Every Career Mode save in EA FC 27 presents a different challenge.

You might take charge of a European powerhouse and assemble a squad capable of dominating for years, or start with a modest lower-league side and build your way to the top with limited funds. Alternatively, you could choose a club somewhere in between and focus on turning it into a genuine contender.

Whatever your ambitions, signing the right young players can make all the difference. The best wonderkids offer the potential to develop into world-class stars, giving you the chance to build a team for the future without spending a fortune on established superstars.

We’ve compiled the best men’s wonderkids aged 23 and under across every position, including their current overall ratings, potential ratings and estimated transfer values to help you find the right additions for your squad, whatever your budget.

We’ve also put together dedicated guides for each position, from goalkeepers and defenders to midfielders and forwards, so you can identify the best young talents to target and build a team capable of competing for trophies for seasons to come.

Best Young Strikers in EA FC 27 Career Mode

Yoan Bonny is a Career Mode beast. | Tiziano Ballabio/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Finding a prolific young striker can transform your Career Mode save, and there are several exciting prospects available for a fraction of the price of an established goalscorer.

AC Milan’s Francesco Camarda is one of the standout bargains, with a potential rating of 87 and an estimated value of just $3.1 million. Nicolò Tresoldi of Club Brugge is a more developed option, rated 75 overall with the same potential of 87 and a price tag of around $16 million.

Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen’s Christian Kofane boasts 86 potential and an estimated value of $26.2 million, making him an appealing option for clubs looking for a forward who can contribute sooner.

Rank Name Club Age Rating Potential Value 10. Conrad Harder Strasbourg 21 75 85 $14.3m 9. Marcos Leonardo Ajax 23 78 85 $32.5m 8. Gonzalo Garcia Fulham 22 75 85 $14.3m 7. James Wilson Hearts 19 66 85 $2.5m 6. Carlos Espí Real Madrid 20 77 86 $26.8m 5. Christian Kofane Bayer Leverkusen 19 77 86 $26.2m 4. Keisuke Gotō SC Freiburg 21 72 86 $6.8m 3. Yoan Bonny Inter Milan 22 78 86 $36.5m 2. Nicolò Tresoldi Club Brugge 21 75 87 $16.0m

1. Francesco Camarda AC Milan 18 66 87 $3.1m

Best Young Right Wingers in EA FC 27 Career Mode

You’ll have to prize Quenda away from Chelsea. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Right-sided attackers can provide a crucial source of pace, dribbling and goals, and EA FC 27 has several young talents worth targeting.

Chelsea’s Geovany Quenda is one of the leading options, with 88 potential and an estimated value of $20.4 million. Bayern Munich’s Lennart Karl also has 88 potential and costs around $25 million, while Como’s Assane Diao offers 87 potential for approximately $18.7 million.

Each represents a different route to strengthening the right flank, whether you want a long-term development project or a player who can contribute more immediately.

Rank Name Club Age Rating Potential Value 10. Ibrahim Mbaye Aston Villa 18 76 86 $18.2m 9. William Gomes Porto 20 77 86 $26.2m 8. Yankuba Minteh Brighton & Hove Albion 21 80 86 $38.8m 7. Ethan Nwaneri Borussia Dortmund 19 75 86 $13.7m 6. Franco Mastantuono Fiorentina 18 77 86 $25.0m 5. Anan Khalaili Crystal Palace 21 78 87 $35.9m 4. Gianluca Prestianni Benfica 20 75 87 $17.4m 3. Assane Diao Como 20 76 87 $18.7m 2. Lennart Karl Bayern Munich 18 77 88 $25.0m 1. Geovany Quenda Chelsea 19 76 88 $20.4m

Best Young Left Wingers in EA FC 27 Career Mode

Rio Ngumoha remains one of the most exciting talents in soccer. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

A dangerous left-sided attacker can give your team the pace and creativity needed to stretch defences and create chances.

Antonio Nusa of RB Leipzig is one of the standout prospects, with an overall rating of 78 and potential of 88, although his estimated value of around $35.9 million makes him an expensive choice.

Liverpool’s Rio Ngumoha is a more affordable option, with 88 potential and an estimated value of approximately $14.8 million. Mikey Moore is another promising youngster, offering the same potential of 88 for even less money.

Rank Name Club Age Rating Potential Value 10. Jan Virgili Club Brugge 19 76 86 $18.2m 9. Yeremay Deportivo La Coruña 23 77 86 $26.8m 8. Álvaro Montoro Botafogo 19 75 86 $13.7m 7. Saïd El Mala FC Köln 19 78 87 $34.8m 6. Mika Godts Paris Saint-Germain 21 78 87 $35.9m 5. Mikey Moore FC Köln 18 74 88 $11.4m 4. Oskar Pietuszewski Porto 18 74 88 $11.4m 3. Rio Ngumoha Liverpool 17 75 88 $14.8m 2. Mathis Albert Borussia Dortmund 17 66 88 $3.1m 1. Antonio Nusa RB Leipzig 21 78 88 $35.9m

Best Young Attacking Midfielders in EA FC 27 Career Mode

Rodrigo Mora is already thriving at AS Roma. | sportinfoto/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Creative midfielders can unlock stubborn defences and provide the spark your team needs in the final third.

AS Roma’s Rodrigo Mora tops this selection with 88 potential, an overall rating of 77 and an estimated value of $26.2 million. Borussia Dortmund’s Konstantinos Karetsas also has 88 potential and costs around $20 million, while Ajax youngster Abdellah Ouazane is a far cheaper alternative at approximately $3.1 million.

With potential ratings of 87 or higher, all three offer plenty of room to develop into key players.

Rank Name Club Age Rating Potential Value 10. Francisco Conceição Juventus 23 80 86 $38.2m 9. Paul Wanner PSV Eindhoven 20 76 86 $18.8m 8,. Gustavo Sá Olympiacos 21 76 86 $19.4m 7. Brajan Gruda RB Leipzig 22 77 86 $26.8m 6. Francis Onyeka SV Elversberg 19 70 87 $4.7m 5. Justin Lerma Borussia Dortmund 18 66 87 $3.1m 4. Abdellah Ouazane Ajax 17 66 87 $3.1m 3. Gilberto Mora Tijuana 17 74 87 $10.8m 2. Konstantinos Karetsas Borussia Dortmund 18 76 88 $20.0m 1. Rodrigo Mora AS Roma 19 77 88 $26.2m

Best Young Central Midfielders in EA FC 27 Career Mode

Kees Smit has so much talent. | Kevin Senders/ANP/Getty Images

The right central midfielder can control the tempo of a match, link defence with attack and provide the energy needed to dominate the middle of the pitch.

Tottenham’s Lucas Bergvall is a particularly attractive option, with an overall rating of 78 and potential of 87, although his estimated value of $34.8 million puts him close to the budget limit.

AZ Alkmaar’s Kees Smit offers better value at approximately $15.4 million, with the same potential of 87. For managers building on a smaller budget, Liverpool’s Trey Nyoni is worth scouting, with 85 potential and an estimated value of just $3 million.

Rank Name Club Age Rating Potential Price 10. Lamine Camara AS Monaco 22 80 85 $36.5m 9. Ezechiel Banzuzi RB Leipzig 21 73 85 $8.6m 8. Trey Nyoni Liverpool 19 67 85 $3.0m 7. Senny Mayulu Aston Villa 20 79 86 $39.3m 6. Sean Steur Newcastle United 18 72 86 $6.3m 5. Lewis Miley Newcastle United 18 77 86 $26.2m 4. Assan Ouédraogo RB Leipzig 20 76 86 $18.8m 3. Johan Manzambi Aston Villa 20 80 86 $37.1m 2. Kees Smit AZ Alkmaar 20 75 87 $15.4m 1. Lucas Bergvall Tottenham Hotspur 22 78 87 $34.8m

Best Young Defensive Midfielders in EA FC 27 Career Mode

Marc Bernal is another Barcelona prodigy. | Alex Caparros/Getty Images

A talented defensive midfielder can protect your back line, win possession and provide the platform for your attacking players to flourish.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Kennet Eichhorn is one of the most exciting prospects in this position, with potential of 88 and an estimated value of just $3.5 million. Barcelona’s Marc Bernal also boasts 88 potential and is already rated 78 overall, although his estimated value of $32.4 million makes him a more expensive signing.

Another name to consider is Nathan De Cat, whose 88 potential and estimated value of around $5 million make him an excellent development project.

Best Young Right Backs in EA FC 27 Career Mode

Givairo Read is a hot prospect. | Yannick Verhoeven/Newhouse Media/MB Media/Getty Images

Right backs are increasingly important in EA FC 27, where pace and the ability to defend against diagonal runs can make a real difference.

Feyenoord’s Givairo Read is the standout prospect, with 88 potential and an estimated value of $20.1 million. Chelsea’s Marco Palestra offers an alternative, rated 78 overall with 86 potential, although his price of around $34.5 million will stretch many budgets.

If you’re looking for a cheaper option, Benfica’s Daniel Banjaqui has 85 potential and costs approximately $1.7 million, making him an intriguing long-term investment.

Rank Name Club Age Rating Potential Value 10. Conor Bradley Liverpool 23 79 84 $28.8m 9. Kyriani Sabbe Club Brugge 21 72 84 $6.3m 8. Álex Jiménez Fiorentina 21 79 84 $28.8m 7. Xavi Espart Barcelona 19 71 85 $5.0m 6. Daniel Banjaqui Benfica 18 63 85 $1.7m 5. Diogo Travassos Sporting Braga 22 74 85 $10.4m 4. Martim Fernandes Porto 20 78 86 $17.8m 3. Alberto Costa Porto 22 78 86 $34.5m 2. Marco Palestra Chelsea 21 78 86 $34.5m 1. Givairo Read Feyenoord 20 76 88 $20.1m

Best Young Left Backs in EA FC 27 Career Mode

Myles Lewis-Skelly can also play in midfield. | John Walton/PA Images/Getty Images

A quality left-back needs to contribute at both ends of the pitch, and EA FC 27 has several young options who can develop into reliable starters.

Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly is one of the highest-rated prospects in this selection, with an overall rating of 78 and potential of 87, although his estimated value of $33.1 million makes him a costly signing.

Club Brugge’s Joaquin Seys also has 87 potential and costs around $11.4 million, offering a more affordable route to a long-term starter. For a lower-budget project, Saba Kharebashvili of İstanbul Başakşehir has 86 potential and an estimated value of just $2.7 million.

Rank Name Club Age Rating Potential Value 10. Álex Valle Como 22 75 84 $13.7m 9. El Hadji Malick Diouf Brentford 21 78 84 $23.9m 8. Kauã Prates Borussia Dortmund 17 67 85 $2.7m 7. Mateo Del Blanco RC Strasbourg 22 74 85 $10.3m 6. Mats Rots TSG Hoffenheim 20 74 85 $10.3m 5. Wesley AS Roma 22 80 86 $35.9m

4. Saba Kharebashvili Medipol Başakşehir 17 67 86 $2.7m 3. Jorrel Hato Chelsea 20 78 86 $33.6m 2. Joaquin Seys Club Brugge 21 74 87 $11.4m 1. Myles Lewis-Skelly Arsenal 19 78 87 $33.1m

Best Young Center Backs in EA FC 27 Career Mode

Martin is a ready-made option. | Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Building a strong defence starts with finding center backs who can handle opposing forwards now and develop into top defenders over time.

Stuttgart’s Finn Jeltsch is one of the most appealing prospects, with 87 potential and an estimated value of $14.4 million. Real Sociedad’s Jon Martín offers a more established option, rated 78 overall with the same potential of 87, although his price rises to around $33.4 million.

For managers working with a tighter budget, Strasbourg’s Karim Coulibaly is worth considering: he has 87 potential and an estimated value of just $8 million.

Rank Name Club Age Rating Potential Value 10. Ruud Nijstad FC Twente 18 70 86 $4.4m 9. Seny Koumbassa Toulouse 19 71 86 $4.8m 8. Zeno Debast Sporting CP 22 78 86 $33.9m 7. Giorgio Scalvini Atalanta 22 79 86 $38.0m 6. Joel Ordoñez Club Brugge 22 76 86 $17.8m 5. Pietro Comuzzo Torino 21 75 86 $13.8m 4. Jérémy Jacquet Liverpool 20 77 86 $24.7m 3. Karim Coulibaly RC Strasbourg 19 73 87 $8.1m 2. Jon Martín Real Sociedad 20 78 87 $33.4m 1. Finn Jeltsch Stuttgart 19 75 87 $14.4m

Best Young Goalkeepers in EA FC 27 Career Mode

Bart Verbruggen is worth the money. | Ed Sykes/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

A dependable goalkeeper can provide the foundation for a successful Career Mode team, and EA FC 27 offers several young shot-stoppers capable of becoming long-term starters.

Lens goalkeeper Robin Risser leads the way with an overall rating of 81 and potential of 87, although his estimated value of $38.5 million makes him a significant investment.

Stuttgart’s Dennis Seimen is a much cheaper alternative at approximately $5.6 million, with the same potential rating of 87. Brighton’s Bart Verbruggen is another strong option, combining an 81 overall rating with 87 potential, although his estimated value of $38 million puts him near the top of the budget.

Rank Name Club Age Rating Potential Value 10. James Trafford Leeds United 23 79 85 $25.9m 9. Mio Backhaus SC Freiburg 22 77 85 $23.6m 8. Florian Hellstern SpVgg Greuther Fürth 18 66 86 $2.4m 7. Konstantinos Tzolakis Hull City 23 79 86 $34.5m 6. Robin Roefs Sunderland 23 81 86 $35.7m 5. Jonas Urbig Bayern Munich 22 79 86 $35.1m 4. Mike Penders Chelsea 20 78 86 $30.5m 3. Bart Verbruggen Brighton & Hove Albion 23 81 87 $38m 2. Dennis Seimen Stuttgart 20 72 87 $5.6m 1. Robin Risser RC Lens 21 81 87 $38.5m