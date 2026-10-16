EA FC 27 Wonderkids: The Best Young Players to Sign in Career Mode
Every Career Mode save in EA FC 27 presents a different challenge.
You might take charge of a European powerhouse and assemble a squad capable of dominating for years, or start with a modest lower-league side and build your way to the top with limited funds. Alternatively, you could choose a club somewhere in between and focus on turning it into a genuine contender.
Whatever your ambitions, signing the right young players can make all the difference. The best wonderkids offer the potential to develop into world-class stars, giving you the chance to build a team for the future without spending a fortune on established superstars.
We’ve compiled the best men’s wonderkids aged 23 and under across every position, including their current overall ratings, potential ratings and estimated transfer values to help you find the right additions for your squad, whatever your budget.
We’ve also put together dedicated guides for each position, from goalkeepers and defenders to midfielders and forwards, so you can identify the best young talents to target and build a team capable of competing for trophies for seasons to come.
Best Young Strikers in EA FC 27 Career Mode
Finding a prolific young striker can transform your Career Mode save, and there are several exciting prospects available for a fraction of the price of an established goalscorer.
AC Milan’s Francesco Camarda is one of the standout bargains, with a potential rating of 87 and an estimated value of just $3.1 million. Nicolò Tresoldi of Club Brugge is a more developed option, rated 75 overall with the same potential of 87 and a price tag of around $16 million.
Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen’s Christian Kofane boasts 86 potential and an estimated value of $26.2 million, making him an appealing option for clubs looking for a forward who can contribute sooner.
• IN-DEPTH: More on the Best Young Strikers to Sign in EA FC 27 Career Mode
Rank
Name
Club
Age
Rating
Potential
Value
10.
Conrad Harder
Strasbourg
21
75
85
$14.3m
9.
Marcos Leonardo
Ajax
23
78
85
$32.5m
8.
Gonzalo Garcia
Fulham
22
75
85
$14.3m
7.
James Wilson
Hearts
19
66
85
$2.5m
6.
Carlos Espí
Real Madrid
20
77
86
$26.8m
5.
Christian Kofane
Bayer Leverkusen
19
77
86
$26.2m
4.
Keisuke Gotō
SC Freiburg
21
72
86
$6.8m
3.
Yoan Bonny
Inter Milan
22
78
86
$36.5m
2.
Nicolò Tresoldi
Club Brugge
21
75
87
$16.0m
1.
Francesco Camarda
AC Milan
18
66
87
$3.1m
Best Young Right Wingers in EA FC 27 Career Mode
Right-sided attackers can provide a crucial source of pace, dribbling and goals, and EA FC 27 has several young talents worth targeting.
Chelsea’s Geovany Quenda is one of the leading options, with 88 potential and an estimated value of $20.4 million. Bayern Munich’s Lennart Karl also has 88 potential and costs around $25 million, while Como’s Assane Diao offers 87 potential for approximately $18.7 million.
Each represents a different route to strengthening the right flank, whether you want a long-term development project or a player who can contribute more immediately.
• IN-DEPTH: More on the Best Young Right Wingers to Sign in EA FC 27 Career Mode
Rank
Name
Club
Age
Rating
Potential
Value
10.
Ibrahim Mbaye
Aston Villa
18
76
86
$18.2m
9.
William Gomes
Porto
20
77
86
$26.2m
8.
Yankuba Minteh
Brighton & Hove Albion
21
80
86
$38.8m
7.
Ethan Nwaneri
Borussia Dortmund
19
75
86
$13.7m
6.
Franco Mastantuono
Fiorentina
18
77
86
$25.0m
5.
Anan Khalaili
Crystal Palace
21
78
87
$35.9m
4.
Gianluca Prestianni
Benfica
20
75
87
$17.4m
3.
Assane Diao
Como
20
76
87
$18.7m
2.
Lennart Karl
Bayern Munich
18
77
88
$25.0m
1.
Geovany Quenda
Chelsea
19
76
88
$20.4m
Best Young Left Wingers in EA FC 27 Career Mode
A dangerous left-sided attacker can give your team the pace and creativity needed to stretch defences and create chances.
Antonio Nusa of RB Leipzig is one of the standout prospects, with an overall rating of 78 and potential of 88, although his estimated value of around $35.9 million makes him an expensive choice.
Liverpool’s Rio Ngumoha is a more affordable option, with 88 potential and an estimated value of approximately $14.8 million. Mikey Moore is another promising youngster, offering the same potential of 88 for even less money.
Rank
Name
Club
Age
Rating
Potential
Value
10.
Jan Virgili
Club Brugge
19
76
86
$18.2m
9.
Yeremay
Deportivo La Coruña
23
77
86
$26.8m
8.
Álvaro Montoro
Botafogo
19
75
86
$13.7m
7.
Saïd El Mala
FC Köln
19
78
87
$34.8m
6.
Mika Godts
Paris Saint-Germain
21
78
87
$35.9m
5.
Mikey Moore
FC Köln
18
74
88
$11.4m
4.
Oskar Pietuszewski
Porto
18
74
88
$11.4m
3.
Rio Ngumoha
Liverpool
17
75
88
$14.8m
2.
Mathis Albert
Borussia Dortmund
17
66
88
$3.1m
1.
Antonio Nusa
RB Leipzig
21
78
88
$35.9m
Best Young Attacking Midfielders in EA FC 27 Career Mode
Creative midfielders can unlock stubborn defences and provide the spark your team needs in the final third.
AS Roma’s Rodrigo Mora tops this selection with 88 potential, an overall rating of 77 and an estimated value of $26.2 million. Borussia Dortmund’s Konstantinos Karetsas also has 88 potential and costs around $20 million, while Ajax youngster Abdellah Ouazane is a far cheaper alternative at approximately $3.1 million.
With potential ratings of 87 or higher, all three offer plenty of room to develop into key players.
• IN-DEPTH: More on the Best Young Attacking Midfielders to Sign in EA FC 27 Career Mode
Rank
Name
Club
Age
Rating
Potential
Value
10.
Francisco Conceição
Juventus
23
80
86
$38.2m
9.
Paul Wanner
PSV Eindhoven
20
76
86
$18.8m
8,.
Gustavo Sá
Olympiacos
21
76
86
$19.4m
7.
Brajan Gruda
RB Leipzig
22
77
86
$26.8m
6.
Francis Onyeka
SV Elversberg
19
70
87
$4.7m
5.
Justin Lerma
Borussia Dortmund
18
66
87
$3.1m
4.
Abdellah Ouazane
Ajax
17
66
87
$3.1m
3.
Gilberto Mora
Tijuana
17
74
87
$10.8m
2.
Konstantinos Karetsas
Borussia Dortmund
18
76
88
$20.0m
1.
Rodrigo Mora
AS Roma
19
77
88
$26.2m
Best Young Central Midfielders in EA FC 27 Career Mode
The right central midfielder can control the tempo of a match, link defence with attack and provide the energy needed to dominate the middle of the pitch.
Tottenham’s Lucas Bergvall is a particularly attractive option, with an overall rating of 78 and potential of 87, although his estimated value of $34.8 million puts him close to the budget limit.
AZ Alkmaar’s Kees Smit offers better value at approximately $15.4 million, with the same potential of 87. For managers building on a smaller budget, Liverpool’s Trey Nyoni is worth scouting, with 85 potential and an estimated value of just $3 million.
• IN-DEPTH: More on the Best Young Central Midfielders to Sign in EA FC 27 Career Mode
Rank
Name
Club
Age
Rating
Potential
Price
10.
Lamine Camara
AS Monaco
22
80
85
$36.5m
9.
Ezechiel Banzuzi
RB Leipzig
21
73
85
$8.6m
8.
Trey Nyoni
Liverpool
19
67
85
$3.0m
7.
Senny Mayulu
Aston Villa
20
79
86
$39.3m
6.
Sean Steur
Newcastle United
18
72
86
$6.3m
5.
Lewis Miley
Newcastle United
18
77
86
$26.2m
4.
Assan Ouédraogo
RB Leipzig
20
76
86
$18.8m
3.
Johan Manzambi
Aston Villa
20
80
86
$37.1m
2.
Kees Smit
AZ Alkmaar
20
75
87
$15.4m
1.
Lucas Bergvall
Tottenham Hotspur
22
78
87
$34.8m
Best Young Defensive Midfielders in EA FC 27 Career Mode
A talented defensive midfielder can protect your back line, win possession and provide the platform for your attacking players to flourish.
Bayer Leverkusen’s Kennet Eichhorn is one of the most exciting prospects in this position, with potential of 88 and an estimated value of just $3.5 million. Barcelona’s Marc Bernal also boasts 88 potential and is already rated 78 overall, although his estimated value of $32.4 million makes him a more expensive signing.
Another name to consider is Nathan De Cat, whose 88 potential and estimated value of around $5 million make him an excellent development project.
Best Young Right Backs in EA FC 27 Career Mode
Right backs are increasingly important in EA FC 27, where pace and the ability to defend against diagonal runs can make a real difference.
Feyenoord’s Givairo Read is the standout prospect, with 88 potential and an estimated value of $20.1 million. Chelsea’s Marco Palestra offers an alternative, rated 78 overall with 86 potential, although his price of around $34.5 million will stretch many budgets.
If you’re looking for a cheaper option, Benfica’s Daniel Banjaqui has 85 potential and costs approximately $1.7 million, making him an intriguing long-term investment.
• IN-DEPTH: More on the Best Young Right Backs to Sign in EA FC 27 Career Mode
Rank
Name
Club
Age
Rating
Potential
Value
10.
Conor Bradley
Liverpool
23
79
84
$28.8m
9.
Kyriani Sabbe
Club Brugge
21
72
84
$6.3m
8.
Álex Jiménez
Fiorentina
21
79
84
$28.8m
7.
Xavi Espart
Barcelona
19
71
85
$5.0m
6.
Daniel Banjaqui
Benfica
18
63
85
$1.7m
5.
Diogo Travassos
Sporting Braga
22
74
85
$10.4m
4.
Martim Fernandes
Porto
20
78
86
$17.8m
3.
Alberto Costa
Porto
22
78
86
$34.5m
2.
Marco Palestra
Chelsea
21
78
86
$34.5m
1.
Givairo Read
Feyenoord
20
76
88
$20.1m
Best Young Left Backs in EA FC 27 Career Mode
A quality left-back needs to contribute at both ends of the pitch, and EA FC 27 has several young options who can develop into reliable starters.
Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly is one of the highest-rated prospects in this selection, with an overall rating of 78 and potential of 87, although his estimated value of $33.1 million makes him a costly signing.
Club Brugge’s Joaquin Seys also has 87 potential and costs around $11.4 million, offering a more affordable route to a long-term starter. For a lower-budget project, Saba Kharebashvili of İstanbul Başakşehir has 86 potential and an estimated value of just $2.7 million.
• IN-DEPTH: More on the Best Young Left Backs to Sign in EA FC 27 Career Mode
Rank
Name
Club
Age
Rating
Potential
Value
10.
Álex Valle
Como
22
75
84
$13.7m
9.
El Hadji Malick Diouf
Brentford
21
78
84
$23.9m
8.
Kauã Prates
Borussia Dortmund
17
67
85
$2.7m
7.
Mateo Del Blanco
RC Strasbourg
22
74
85
$10.3m
6.
Mats Rots
TSG Hoffenheim
20
74
85
$10.3m
5.
Wesley
AS Roma
22
80
86
$35.9m
4.
Saba Kharebashvili
Medipol Başakşehir
17
67
86
$2.7m
3.
Jorrel Hato
Chelsea
20
78
86
$33.6m
2.
Joaquin Seys
Club Brugge
21
74
87
$11.4m
1.
Myles Lewis-Skelly
Arsenal
19
78
87
$33.1m
Best Young Center Backs in EA FC 27 Career Mode
Building a strong defence starts with finding center backs who can handle opposing forwards now and develop into top defenders over time.
Stuttgart’s Finn Jeltsch is one of the most appealing prospects, with 87 potential and an estimated value of $14.4 million. Real Sociedad’s Jon Martín offers a more established option, rated 78 overall with the same potential of 87, although his price rises to around $33.4 million.
For managers working with a tighter budget, Strasbourg’s Karim Coulibaly is worth considering: he has 87 potential and an estimated value of just $8 million.
• IN-DEPTH: More on the Best Young Center Backs to Sign in EA FC 27 Career Mode
Rank
Name
Club
Age
Rating
Potential
Value
10.
Ruud Nijstad
FC Twente
18
70
86
$4.4m
9.
Seny Koumbassa
Toulouse
19
71
86
$4.8m
8.
Zeno Debast
Sporting CP
22
78
86
$33.9m
7.
Giorgio Scalvini
Atalanta
22
79
86
$38.0m
6.
Joel Ordoñez
Club Brugge
22
76
86
$17.8m
5.
Pietro Comuzzo
Torino
21
75
86
$13.8m
4.
Jérémy Jacquet
Liverpool
20
77
86
$24.7m
3.
Karim Coulibaly
RC Strasbourg
19
73
87
$8.1m
2.
Jon Martín
Real Sociedad
20
78
87
$33.4m
1.
Finn Jeltsch
Stuttgart
19
75
87
$14.4m
Best Young Goalkeepers in EA FC 27 Career Mode
A dependable goalkeeper can provide the foundation for a successful Career Mode team, and EA FC 27 offers several young shot-stoppers capable of becoming long-term starters.
Lens goalkeeper Robin Risser leads the way with an overall rating of 81 and potential of 87, although his estimated value of $38.5 million makes him a significant investment.
Stuttgart’s Dennis Seimen is a much cheaper alternative at approximately $5.6 million, with the same potential rating of 87. Brighton’s Bart Verbruggen is another strong option, combining an 81 overall rating with 87 potential, although his estimated value of $38 million puts him near the top of the budget.
• IN-DEPTH: More on the Best Young Goalkeepers to Sign in EA FC 27 Career Mode
Rank
Name
Club
Age
Rating
Potential
Value
10.
James Trafford
Leeds United
23
79
85
$25.9m
9.
Mio Backhaus
SC Freiburg
22
77
85
$23.6m
8.
Florian Hellstern
SpVgg Greuther Fürth
18
66
86
$2.4m
7.
Konstantinos Tzolakis
Hull City
23
79
86
$34.5m
6.
Robin Roefs
Sunderland
23
81
86
$35.7m
5.
Jonas Urbig
Bayern Munich
22
79
86
$35.1m
4.
Mike Penders
Chelsea
20
78
86
$30.5m
3.
Bart Verbruggen
Brighton & Hove Albion
23
81
87
$38m
2.
Dennis Seimen
Stuttgart
20
72
87
$5.6m
1.
Robin Risser
RC Lens
21
81
87
$38.5m
Barnaby Lane, better known as Barney, is a soccer writer for SI FC. With nearly a decade of experience in the industry, he has worked for a range of household-name publications in both the United States and the United Kingdom, and has interviewed some of the world’s biggest athletes—from Usain Bolt and Rafael Nadal to Christian Pulisic (though his favorite interview remains Adebayo Akinfenwa). Barney specializes in Premier League soccer, covering everything from the nostalgia of years gone by to the modern, vastly different landscape of today’s game. He also has experience reporting on La Liga and Major League Soccer, the latter of which he developed a particular affinity for during his university days at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond.