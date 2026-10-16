Skip to main content
SI

EA FC 27 Wonderkids: The Best Young Players to Sign in Career Mode

From budding young strikers to exciting midfield maestros and defensive prodigies, these are the best young players to sign in EA FC 27 Career Mode.
Barnaby Lane|
Dortmund has plenty of young talent on their books for you to try and sign.
Dortmund has plenty of young talent on their books for you to try and sign. | Hendrik Deckers/Borussia Dortmund/Getty Images

Every Career Mode save in EA FC 27 presents a different challenge.

You might take charge of a European powerhouse and assemble a squad capable of dominating for years, or start with a modest lower-league side and build your way to the top with limited funds. Alternatively, you could choose a club somewhere in between and focus on turning it into a genuine contender.

Whatever your ambitions, signing the right young players can make all the difference. The best wonderkids offer the potential to develop into world-class stars, giving you the chance to build a team for the future without spending a fortune on established superstars.

We’ve compiled the best men’s wonderkids aged 23 and under across every position, including their current overall ratings, potential ratings and estimated transfer values to help you find the right additions for your squad, whatever your budget.

We’ve also put together dedicated guides for each position, from goalkeepers and defenders to midfielders and forwards, so you can identify the best young talents to target and build a team capable of competing for trophies for seasons to come.

Best Young Strikers in EA FC 27 Career Mode

Ange-Yoan Bonny of Inter in action during the UEFA Champions League match between Inter FC Internazionale and Club Brugge.
Yoan Bonny is a Career Mode beast. | Tiziano Ballabio/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Finding a prolific young striker can transform your Career Mode save, and there are several exciting prospects available for a fraction of the price of an established goalscorer.

AC Milan’s Francesco Camarda is one of the standout bargains, with a potential rating of 87 and an estimated value of just $3.1 million. Nicolò Tresoldi of Club Brugge is a more developed option, rated 75 overall with the same potential of 87 and a price tag of around $16 million.

Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen’s Christian Kofane boasts 86 potential and an estimated value of $26.2 million, making him an appealing option for clubs looking for a forward who can contribute sooner.

• IN-DEPTH: More on the Best Young Strikers to Sign in EA FC 27 Career Mode

Rank

Name

Club

Age

Rating

Potential

Value

10.

Conrad Harder

Strasbourg

21

75

85

$14.3m

9.

Marcos Leonardo

Ajax

23

78

85

$32.5m

8.

Gonzalo Garcia

Fulham

22

75

85

$14.3m

7.

James Wilson

Hearts

19

66

85

$2.5m

6.

Carlos Espí

Real Madrid

20

77

86

$26.8m

5.

Christian Kofane

Bayer Leverkusen

19

77

86

$26.2m

4.

Keisuke Gotō

SC Freiburg

21

72

86

$6.8m

3.

Yoan Bonny

Inter Milan

22

78

86

$36.5m

2.

Nicolò Tresoldi

Club Brugge

21

75

87

$16.0m

1.

Francesco Camarda

AC Milan

18

66

87

$3.1m

Best Young Right Wingers in EA FC 27 Career Mode

Geovany Quenda of Chelsea.
You’ll have to prize Quenda away from Chelsea. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Right-sided attackers can provide a crucial source of pace, dribbling and goals, and EA FC 27 has several young talents worth targeting.

Chelsea’s Geovany Quenda is one of the leading options, with 88 potential and an estimated value of $20.4 million. Bayern Munich’s Lennart Karl also has 88 potential and costs around $25 million, while Como’s Assane Diao offers 87 potential for approximately $18.7 million.

Each represents a different route to strengthening the right flank, whether you want a long-term development project or a player who can contribute more immediately.

• IN-DEPTH: More on the Best Young Right Wingers to Sign in EA FC 27 Career Mode

Rank

Name

Club

Age

Rating

Potential

Value

10.

Ibrahim Mbaye

Aston Villa

18

76

86

$18.2m

9.

William Gomes

Porto

20

77

86

$26.2m

8.

Yankuba Minteh

Brighton & Hove Albion

21

80

86

$38.8m

7.

Ethan Nwaneri

Borussia Dortmund

19

75

86

$13.7m

6.

Franco Mastantuono

Fiorentina

18

77

86

$25.0m

5.

Anan Khalaili

Crystal Palace

21

78

87

$35.9m

4.

Gianluca Prestianni

Benfica

20

75

87

$17.4m

3.

Assane Diao

Como

20

76

87

$18.7m

2.

Lennart Karl

Bayern Munich

18

77

88

$25.0m

1.

Geovany Quenda

Chelsea

19

76

88

$20.4m

Best Young Left Wingers in EA FC 27 Career Mode

Rio Ngumoha
Rio Ngumoha remains one of the most exciting talents in soccer. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

A dangerous left-sided attacker can give your team the pace and creativity needed to stretch defences and create chances.

Antonio Nusa of RB Leipzig is one of the standout prospects, with an overall rating of 78 and potential of 88, although his estimated value of around $35.9 million makes him an expensive choice.

Liverpool’s Rio Ngumoha is a more affordable option, with 88 potential and an estimated value of approximately $14.8 million. Mikey Moore is another promising youngster, offering the same potential of 88 for even less money.

Rank

Name

Club

Age

Rating

Potential

Value

10.

Jan Virgili

Club Brugge

19

76

86

$18.2m

9.

Yeremay

Deportivo La Coruña

23

77

86

$26.8m

8.

Álvaro Montoro

Botafogo

19

75

86

$13.7m

7.

Saïd El Mala

FC Köln

19

78

87

$34.8m

6.

Mika Godts

Paris Saint-Germain

21

78

87

$35.9m

5.

Mikey Moore

FC Köln

18

74

88

$11.4m

4.

Oskar Pietuszewski

Porto

18

74

88

$11.4m

3.

Rio Ngumoha

Liverpool

17

75

88

$14.8m

2.

Mathis Albert

Borussia Dortmund

17

66

88

$3.1m

1.

Antonio Nusa

RB Leipzig

21

78

88

$35.9m

Best Young Attacking Midfielders in EA FC 27 Career Mode

Rodrigo Mora of AS Roma looks on during the Serie A match between Torino FC and AS Roma at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino.
Rodrigo Mora is already thriving at AS Roma. | sportinfoto/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Creative midfielders can unlock stubborn defences and provide the spark your team needs in the final third.

AS Roma’s Rodrigo Mora tops this selection with 88 potential, an overall rating of 77 and an estimated value of $26.2 million. Borussia Dortmund’s Konstantinos Karetsas also has 88 potential and costs around $20 million, while Ajax youngster Abdellah Ouazane is a far cheaper alternative at approximately $3.1 million.

With potential ratings of 87 or higher, all three offer plenty of room to develop into key players.

• IN-DEPTH: More on the Best Young Attacking Midfielders to Sign in EA FC 27 Career Mode

Rank

Name

Club

Age

Rating

Potential

Value

10.

Francisco Conceição

Juventus

23

80

86

$38.2m

9.

Paul Wanner

PSV Eindhoven

20

76

86

$18.8m

8,.

Gustavo Sá

Olympiacos

21

76

86

$19.4m

7.

Brajan Gruda

RB Leipzig

22

77

86

$26.8m

6.

Francis Onyeka

SV Elversberg

19

70

87

$4.7m

5.

Justin Lerma

Borussia Dortmund

18

66

87

$3.1m

4.

Abdellah Ouazane

Ajax

17

66

87

$3.1m

3.

Gilberto Mora

Tijuana

17

74

87

$10.8m

2.

Konstantinos Karetsas

Borussia Dortmund

18

76

88

$20.0m

1.

Rodrigo Mora

AS Roma

19

77

88

$26.2m

Best Young Central Midfielders in EA FC 27 Career Mode

Kees Smit of AZ Alkmaar during the Eredivisie match between Fortuna Sittard and AZ Alkmaar
Kees Smit has so much talent. | Kevin Senders/ANP/Getty Images

The right central midfielder can control the tempo of a match, link defence with attack and provide the energy needed to dominate the middle of the pitch.

Tottenham’s Lucas Bergvall is a particularly attractive option, with an overall rating of 78 and potential of 87, although his estimated value of $34.8 million puts him close to the budget limit.

AZ Alkmaar’s Kees Smit offers better value at approximately $15.4 million, with the same potential of 87. For managers building on a smaller budget, Liverpool’s Trey Nyoni is worth scouting, with 85 potential and an estimated value of just $3 million.

• IN-DEPTH: More on the Best Young Central Midfielders to Sign in EA FC 27 Career Mode

Rank

Name

Club

Age

Rating

Potential

Price

10.

Lamine Camara

AS Monaco

22

80

85

$36.5m

9.

Ezechiel Banzuzi

RB Leipzig

21

73

85

$8.6m

8.

Trey Nyoni

Liverpool

19

67

85

$3.0m

7.

Senny Mayulu

Aston Villa

20

79

86

$39.3m

6.

Sean Steur

Newcastle United

18

72

86

$6.3m

5.

Lewis Miley

Newcastle United

18

77

86

$26.2m

4.

Assan Ouédraogo

RB Leipzig

20

76

86

$18.8m

3.

Johan Manzambi

Aston Villa

20

80

86

$37.1m

2.

Kees Smit

AZ Alkmaar

20

75

87

$15.4m

1.

Lucas Bergvall

Tottenham Hotspur

22

78

87

$34.8m

Best Young Defensive Midfielders in EA FC 27 Career Mode

Marc Bernal of FC Barcelona looks on during the LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27 match between FC Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano.
Marc Bernal is another Barcelona prodigy. | Alex Caparros/Getty Images

A talented defensive midfielder can protect your back line, win possession and provide the platform for your attacking players to flourish.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Kennet Eichhorn is one of the most exciting prospects in this position, with potential of 88 and an estimated value of just $3.5 million. Barcelona’s Marc Bernal also boasts 88 potential and is already rated 78 overall, although his estimated value of $32.4 million makes him a more expensive signing.

Another name to consider is Nathan De Cat, whose 88 potential and estimated value of around $5 million make him an excellent development project.

Best Young Right Backs in EA FC 27 Career Mode

Givairo Read of Feyenoord Rotterdam celebrates at full time during the Eredivisie match between Feyenoord and AZ Alkmaar.
Givairo Read is a hot prospect. | Yannick Verhoeven/Newhouse Media/MB Media/Getty Images

Right backs are increasingly important in EA FC 27, where pace and the ability to defend against diagonal runs can make a real difference.

Feyenoord’s Givairo Read is the standout prospect, with 88 potential and an estimated value of $20.1 million. Chelsea’s Marco Palestra offers an alternative, rated 78 overall with 86 potential, although his price of around $34.5 million will stretch many budgets.

If you’re looking for a cheaper option, Benfica’s Daniel Banjaqui has 85 potential and costs approximately $1.7 million, making him an intriguing long-term investment.

• IN-DEPTH: More on the Best Young Right Backs to Sign in EA FC 27 Career Mode

Rank

Name

Club

Age

Rating

Potential

Value

10.

Conor Bradley

Liverpool

23

79

84

$28.8m

9.

Kyriani Sabbe

Club Brugge

21

72

84

$6.3m

8.

Álex Jiménez

Fiorentina

21

79

84

$28.8m

7.

Xavi Espart

Barcelona

19

71

85

$5.0m

6.

Daniel Banjaqui

Benfica

18

63

85

$1.7m

5.

Diogo Travassos

Sporting Braga

22

74

85

$10.4m

4.

Martim Fernandes

Porto

20

78

86

$17.8m

3.

Alberto Costa

Porto

22

78

86

$34.5m

2.

Marco Palestra

Chelsea

21

78

86

$34.5m

1.

Givairo Read

Feyenoord

20

76

88

$20.1m

Best Young Left Backs in EA FC 27 Career Mode

Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly after the UEFA Champions League, league phase match at the Emirates Stadium.
Myles Lewis-Skelly can also play in midfield. | John Walton/PA Images/Getty Images

A quality left-back needs to contribute at both ends of the pitch, and EA FC 27 has several young options who can develop into reliable starters.

Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly is one of the highest-rated prospects in this selection, with an overall rating of 78 and potential of 87, although his estimated value of $33.1 million makes him a costly signing.

Club Brugge’s Joaquin Seys also has 87 potential and costs around $11.4 million, offering a more affordable route to a long-term starter. For a lower-budget project, Saba Kharebashvili of İstanbul Başakşehir has 86 potential and an estimated value of just $2.7 million.

• IN-DEPTH: More on the Best Young Left Backs to Sign in EA FC 27 Career Mode

Rank

Name

Club

Age

Rating

Potential

Value

10.

Álex Valle

Como

22

75

84

$13.7m

9.

El Hadji Malick Diouf

Brentford

21

78

84

$23.9m

8.

Kauã Prates

Borussia Dortmund

17

67

85

$2.7m

7.

Mateo Del Blanco

RC Strasbourg

22

74

85

$10.3m

6.

Mats Rots

TSG Hoffenheim

20

74

85

$10.3m

5.

Wesley

AS Roma

22

80

86

$35.9m

4.

Saba Kharebashvili

Medipol Başakşehir

17

67

86

$2.7m

3.

Jorrel Hato

Chelsea

20

78

86

$33.6m

2.

Joaquin Seys

Club Brugge

21

74

87

$11.4m

1.

Myles Lewis-Skelly

Arsenal

19

78

87

$33.1m

Best Young Center Backs in EA FC 27 Career Mode

Jon Martin during the LaLiga match between Real Sociedad and Celta Vigo at Anoeta
Martin is a ready-made option. | Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Building a strong defence starts with finding center backs who can handle opposing forwards now and develop into top defenders over time.

Stuttgart’s Finn Jeltsch is one of the most appealing prospects, with 87 potential and an estimated value of $14.4 million. Real Sociedad’s Jon Martín offers a more established option, rated 78 overall with the same potential of 87, although his price rises to around $33.4 million.

For managers working with a tighter budget, Strasbourg’s Karim Coulibaly is worth considering: he has 87 potential and an estimated value of just $8 million.

• IN-DEPTH: More on the Best Young Center Backs to Sign in EA FC 27 Career Mode

Rank

Name

Club

Age

Rating

Potential

Value

10.

Ruud Nijstad

FC Twente

18

70

86

$4.4m

9.

Seny Koumbassa

Toulouse

19

71

86

$4.8m

8.

Zeno Debast

Sporting CP

22

78

86

$33.9m

7.

Giorgio Scalvini

Atalanta

22

79

86

$38.0m

6.

Joel Ordoñez

Club Brugge

22

76

86

$17.8m

5.

Pietro Comuzzo

Torino

21

75

86

$13.8m

4.

Jérémy Jacquet

Liverpool

20

77

86

$24.7m

3.

Karim Coulibaly

RC Strasbourg

19

73

87

$8.1m

2.

Jon Martín

Real Sociedad

20

78

87

$33.4m

1.

Finn Jeltsch

Stuttgart

19

75

87

$14.4m

Best Young Goalkeepers in EA FC 27 Career Mode

Bart Verbruggen, Goalkeeper of Brighton and Hove Albion, pointing.
Bart Verbruggen is worth the money. | Ed Sykes/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

A dependable goalkeeper can provide the foundation for a successful Career Mode team, and EA FC 27 offers several young shot-stoppers capable of becoming long-term starters.

Lens goalkeeper Robin Risser leads the way with an overall rating of 81 and potential of 87, although his estimated value of $38.5 million makes him a significant investment.

Stuttgart’s Dennis Seimen is a much cheaper alternative at approximately $5.6 million, with the same potential rating of 87. Brighton’s Bart Verbruggen is another strong option, combining an 81 overall rating with 87 potential, although his estimated value of $38 million puts him near the top of the budget.

• IN-DEPTH: More on the Best Young Goalkeepers to Sign in EA FC 27 Career Mode

Rank

Name

Club

Age

Rating

Potential

Value

10.

James Trafford

Leeds United

23

79

85

$25.9m

9.

Mio Backhaus

SC Freiburg

22

77

85

$23.6m

8.

Florian Hellstern

SpVgg Greuther Fürth

18

66

86

$2.4m

7.

Konstantinos Tzolakis

Hull City

23

79

86

$34.5m

6.

Robin Roefs

Sunderland

23

81

86

$35.7m

5.

Jonas Urbig

Bayern Munich

22

79

86

$35.1m

4.

Mike Penders

Chelsea

20

78

86

$30.5m

3.

Bart Verbruggen

Brighton & Hove Albion

23

81

87

$38m

2.

Dennis Seimen

Stuttgart

20

72

87

$5.6m

1.

Robin Risser

RC Lens

21

81

87

$38.5m

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Published | Modified
Barnaby Lane
BARNABY LANE

Barnaby Lane, better known as Barney, is a soccer writer for SI FC. With nearly a decade of experience in the industry, he has worked for a range of household-name publications in both the United States and the United Kingdom, and has interviewed some of the world’s biggest athletes—from Usain Bolt and Rafael Nadal to Christian Pulisic (though his favorite interview remains Adebayo Akinfenwa). Barney specializes in Premier League soccer, covering everything from the nostalgia of years gone by to the modern, vastly different landscape of today’s game. He also has experience reporting on La Liga and Major League Soccer, the latter of which he developed a particular affinity for during his university days at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond.

Home/Soccer