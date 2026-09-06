Everton vs. Man Utd: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Manchester United come up against former manager David Moyes when traveling to the Hill Dickinson Stadium to face Everton during Sunday’s Premier League action.
An extremely unsuccessful nine-month stint at Old Trafford, during which he coached current Red Devils boss Michael Carrick, is best forgotten, and the same might be said for Everton’s campaign come next May following a disastrous transfer window which has left them with just 18 outfield players.
Four points from their opening two matches at least offers them a solid foundation on which to build, and places them higher in the standings than United at present. An emphatic 5–2 win over Ipswich Town went some way to redeeming the embarrassing defeat at Hull City on the opening weekend, but Carrick and his players still have plenty of work to do.
United were victorious on their first and only trip to the Hill Dickinson last season, with Benjamin Šeško scoring the game’s only goal. The reverse fixture was far less prosperous for them, however, with 10-man Everton battling to a hard-fought 1–0 win at Old Trafford.
Everton vs. Man Utd Score Prediction
Back-to-Back Wins Raise Morale
United exorcised some demons by thrashing Ipswich last weekend and one would expect them to now kick on after an early wobble.
They might have one eye on their Champions League return next Thursday, but a home match against Azerbaijani debutants Sabah should allow them to focus fully on an awkward away day on Merseyside first.
Everton are seldom simple opponents to overcome, even during their more tumultuous periods, and they’ve produced encouraging performances in victory over Crystal Palace and a draw with Bournemouth to date.
But having lost Iliman Ndiaye, Beto, Tim Iroegbunam and Nathan Patterson on deadline day, they find themselves alarmingly short on depth, which could prove costly during United’s visit.
- United’s attacking muscle: Despite winning just one of their first two Premier League matches, no team managed more expected goals (6.6), touches in the opposition box (85) or big chances (11) than the Red Devils over the first opening rounds.
- The Fernandes factor: After being thwarted by Hull’s punchy defense, Ipswich were single-handedly obliterated by Bruno Fernandes. The Portuguese playmaker scored a hat-trick and provided an assist, and he has 11 goal involvements in 13 previous league games against Everton.
- Head-to-head record: United generally enjoy this fixture and have won seven of the last nine meetings across all competitions. The Toffees have only beaten their upcoming visitors twice this decade.
Prediction: Everton 1–2 Man Utd
Everton Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd
Jack Grealish has returned to Everton on loan and should start ahead of Tyrique George on the left wing for United’s visit. Fellow new recruit Ainsley Maitland-Niles is likely to appear on the bench.
Brennan Johnson should replace the departed Ndiaye on the right-hand side, while Moyes might be forced to improvise up top once starting striker Thierno Barry tires given his lack of orthodox center forward options.
Former United midfielder James Garner will feature in midfield alongside Everton academy product Harrison Armstrong, with Hayden Hackney supplying support from the bench.
The only absentee for the hosts is Christian Nørgaard, who still awaits his club debut due to a groin injury.
Everton predicted lineup vs. Man Utd (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Röhl, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Armstrong, Garner; Johnson, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Barry.
Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Everton
Carrick will continue without the services of the injured Amad Diallo on the wing, while summer recruit Carlos Baleba is still unavailable due to the ankle issue he arrived at the club with.
Matthijs de Ligt, Manuel Ugarte and Tom Heaton are all absent with injuries, too.
There are unlikely to be many—if any—changes from the team that beat Ipswich. Diogo Dalot and Lisandro Martínez will continue in defense after starting the Hull match on the bench, while Kobbie Mainoo and Marcus Rashford could also retain their places after impactful performances last weekend.
Youri Tielemans should partner Mainoo in midfield, meaning Andrey Santos will only feature among the substitutes. Matheus Cunha is facing competition from Benjamin Šeško as United’s starting striker, but the Brazilian should keep his spot for now.
Man Utd predicted lineup vs. Everton (4-2-3-1): Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martínez, Shaw; Tielemans, Mainoo; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Rashford; Cunha.
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What Time Does Everton vs. Man Utd Kick Off?
- Location: Liverpool, England
- Stadium: Hill Dickinson Stadium
- Date: Sunday, Sep. 6
- Kick-off Time: 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT
- Referee: John Brooks
- VAR: Paul Howard
How to Watch Everton vs. Man Utd on TV, Live Stream
Country
Broadcaster
United States
fuboTV, USA Network, Telemundo
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada
Mexico
Fox One
United Kingdom
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra
Ewan Ross-Murray is a soccer writer for SI FC. He boasts years of experience following his First Class Honours in Journalism from the University of Leicester, producing a variety of content from match reports and news pieces to more extensive features on an array of topics. With Scottish, Welsh and English heritage, Ross-Murray’s soccer influences are far-ranging, but his primary focus is on the Premier League and Champions League.