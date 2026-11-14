Five Potential Destinations for Virgil van Dijk—Ranked

“Let’s see what the season brings. I’ve had an amazing time already so far. If that will be extended, that’s the case. If not, then I will go somewhere else.”

Virgil van Dijk’s attempt to sound aloof and breezy about his future after the win over Crystal Palace sent shockwaves through Liverpool, with the cold reality hitting home that this could very well be the defender’s last-ever season at Anfield.

Almost nine years on from his signing, the 35-year-old is a Liverpool institution and one of the greatest players in the club’s modern era. As with Mohamed Salah before him, the question of how and when to transition away from the aging superstar hangs over the club.

Van Dijk could yet sign for another year, but will be free to discuss a free transfer to foreign clubs in as soon as seven weeks’ time. Should he and Liverpool decide to finally part ways at the end of the season, here are five places the Dutchman could end up.

5. Trabzonspor

Salah is enjoying his Turkish adventure. | Orhan Cicek/Anadolu/Getty Images

It worked for Salah, why couldn’t it work for Van Dijk?



The Egyptian King is thriving despite initial skepticism from many about his unorthodox move to north-eastern Türkiye.



Salah, 34, has nine goals and three assists in his first ten Süper Lig matches and is truly beloved in Trabzon, as the club aims to end Istanbul-based domestic dominance.



Some reports claim the winger wants a reunion with his old friend and teammate Van Dijk next season. It would certainly make a splash.

4. MLS

Ex-Liverpool star Luis Suárez plays for Inter Miami. | Chris Arjoon/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

A tried and tested route for many of the Premier League’s great and good over the years.



With the Saudi Pro League less attractive as a proposition to a lot of players since the heightened tensions and conflict in the Middle East, America is well and truly back as the number one destination to sign off one’s career in style—and do a little brand boosting in the process.



One place that could use Van Dijk is Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami, who conceded 59 goals in the 2026 MLS regular season—more than any other team in the Eastern Conference top seven—and have resorted to playing Casemiro as a center back for much of the campaign. However, the club’s big-name targets tend to be Spanish or Latin American.

3. Galatasaray

Gala are looking to make waves in Europe. | BSR Agency/Getty Images

The Süper Lig champions are regularly at the front of the queue for out-of-contract stars who still carry serious caché.



But rather than just being a team of “remember him?” ex-Premier League players, Gala have built a genuinely formidable roster that has led them to the last four Turkish titles.



The next step is competing seriously in Europe and an experienced leader at the back like Van Dijk (73 Champions League outings and counting) could well come in handy.

2. Barcelona

Barça’s young defense could use help. | David Ramirez/Soccrates/Getty Images

After blowing away all before them in the opening weeks of the season, Paris Saint-Germain and then Real Madrid were able to expose Barcelona’s defense as the weak spot on the Death Star.



While Pau Cubarsí is probably the best young center back in the game, Barça’s other options (from converted full back Gerard Martín to Andreas Christensen) are less dominant.



Van Dijk—who grew up a Barça fan—would hardly be a long-term fix for Hansi Flick’s team, but he could offer some guidance to the club’s young talents.

1. AC Milan

Milan have been linked with Van Dijk. | Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images

Gazzetta dello Sport call Van Dijk “an obsession” of Milan’s ahead of the new year, with the Italians determined to make Liverpool captain their marquee arrival next summer.



What Milan lack in money, they make up for in prestige. Aged Premier League players have also often found the pace of Serie A much more conducive to their longevity.



Ultimately, Milan’s seriousness as a top contender may depend on whether they can secure qualification for next season’s Champions League.